All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 59 38 14 6 1 83 194 162 Bridgeport 58 33 18 5 2 73 188 179 Hershey 57 32 21 1 3 68 155 167 Providence 57 28 20 7 2 65 173 159 WB/Scranton 56 27 22 5 2 61 178 165 Lehigh Valley 56 27 23 3 3 60 178 177 Springfield 57 23 23 6 5 57 187 187 Hartford 59 23 27 6 3 55 165 206 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 55 34 16 3 2 73 193 137 Rochester 56 34 17 3 2 73 184 160 Toronto 58 30 19 6 3 69 197 191 Utica 58 30 21 5 2 67 185 196 Belleville 59 29 23 3 4 65 190 189 Cleveland 59 27 25 6 1 61 179 201 Laval 58 24 25 5 4 57 154 171 Binghamton 60 24 31 5 0 53 160 211 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 56 33 17 5 1 72 189 153 Grand Rapids 57 31 17 5 4 71 169 161 Iowa 57 29 17 6 5 69 183 164 Rockford 59 27 23 3 6 63 144 164 Texas 57 27 23 4 3 61 174 169 Milwaukee 58 24 22 11 1 60 155 166 Manitoba 57 27 25 3 2 59 146 172 San Antonio 57 25 26 6 0 56 148 173 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 52 33 16 2 1 69 178 135 San Jose 51 30 15 2 4 66 169 145 San Diego 52 29 17 3 3 64 189 175 Tucson 50 25 19 4 2 56 153 151 Colorado 52 26 22 3 1 56 155 165 Stockton 53 23 25 4 1 51 188 205 Ontario 50 18 25 5 2 43 159 203

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Laval 5, Cleveland 4

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 4, Binghamton 2

Advertisement

Cleveland 4, Laval 1

Manitoba 3, Belleville 2, OT

Syracuse 4, Lehigh Valley 0

Utica 3, Hershey 2, OT

Springfield 5, Hartford 1

WB/Scranton 2, Providence 1, SO

Chicago 2, Texas 1, OT

Rockford 5, Grand Rapids 4, OT

Milwaukee 3, San Antonio 2, OT

Iowa 1, Bakersfield 0

Ontario 8, San Jose 4

Stockton 5, San Diego 2

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 3, Cleveland 2

Charlotte 8, Binghamton 1

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.