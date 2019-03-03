Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

March 3, 2019 12:58 am
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 59 38 14 6 1 83 194 162
Bridgeport 59 34 18 5 2 75 192 180
Hershey 58 32 22 1 3 68 156 171
Providence 58 28 21 7 2 65 175 163
Lehigh Valley 57 28 23 3 3 62 181 178
WB/Scranton 57 27 22 6 2 62 181 169
Springfield 58 24 23 6 5 59 191 189
Hartford 60 24 27 6 3 57 169 209
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 57 35 17 3 2 75 189 163
Syracuse 56 34 17 3 2 73 196 142
Toronto 58 30 19 6 3 69 197 191
Utica 59 30 22 5 2 67 186 199
Belleville 60 30 23 3 4 67 194 189
Cleveland 59 27 25 6 1 61 179 201
Laval 58 24 25 5 4 57 154 171
Binghamton 60 24 31 5 0 53 160 211
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 57 33 18 5 1 72 191 157
Grand Rapids 57 31 17 5 4 71 169 161
Iowa 58 29 17 7 5 70 187 169
Texas 58 28 23 4 3 63 178 171
Rockford 59 27 23 3 6 63 144 164
Milwaukee 58 24 22 11 1 60 155 166
Manitoba 58 27 26 3 2 59 146 176
San Antonio 57 25 26 6 0 56 148 173
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 53 34 16 2 1 71 183 137
San Jose 52 30 16 2 4 66 171 150
San Diego 53 30 17 3 3 66 192 175
Colorado 53 27 22 3 1 58 158 167
Tucson 51 25 19 5 2 57 155 154
Stockton 54 23 26 4 1 51 188 208
Ontario 51 19 25 5 2 45 164 207

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 4, Binghamton 2

Cleveland 4, Laval 1

Manitoba 3, Belleville 2, OT

Syracuse 4, Lehigh Valley 0

Utica 3, Hershey 2, OT

Springfield 5, Hartford 1

WB/Scranton 2, Providence 1, SO

Chicago 2, Texas 1, OT

Rockford 5, Grand Rapids 4, OT

Milwaukee 3, San Antonio 2, OT

Iowa 1, Bakersfield 0

Ontario 8, San Jose 4

Stockton 5, San Diego 2

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 3, Cleveland 2

Charlotte 8, Binghamton 1

Belleville 4, Manitoba 0

Bridgeport 4, Hershey 1

Rochester 5, Syracuse 3

Lehigh Valley 3, Utica 1

Springfield 4, Providence 2

Hartford 4, WB/Scranton 3, OT

Texas 4, Chicago 2

Ontario 5, Iowa 4, OT

San Diego 3, Stockton 0

Colorado 3, Tucson 2, OT

Bakersfield 5, San Jose 2

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

