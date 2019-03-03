|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|59
|38
|14
|6
|1
|83
|194
|162
|Bridgeport
|59
|34
|18
|5
|2
|75
|192
|180
|Hershey
|58
|32
|22
|1
|3
|68
|156
|171
|Providence
|58
|28
|21
|7
|2
|65
|175
|163
|Lehigh Valley
|57
|28
|23
|3
|3
|62
|181
|178
|WB/Scranton
|57
|27
|22
|6
|2
|62
|181
|169
|Springfield
|58
|24
|23
|6
|5
|59
|191
|189
|Hartford
|60
|24
|27
|6
|3
|57
|169
|209
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|57
|35
|17
|3
|2
|75
|189
|163
|Syracuse
|56
|34
|17
|3
|2
|73
|196
|142
|Toronto
|58
|30
|19
|6
|3
|69
|197
|191
|Utica
|59
|30
|22
|5
|2
|67
|186
|199
|Belleville
|60
|30
|23
|3
|4
|67
|194
|189
|Cleveland
|59
|27
|25
|6
|1
|61
|179
|201
|Laval
|58
|24
|25
|5
|4
|57
|154
|171
|Binghamton
|60
|24
|31
|5
|0
|53
|160
|211
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|57
|33
|18
|5
|1
|72
|191
|157
|Grand Rapids
|57
|31
|17
|5
|4
|71
|169
|161
|Iowa
|58
|29
|17
|7
|5
|70
|187
|169
|Texas
|58
|28
|23
|4
|3
|63
|178
|171
|Rockford
|59
|27
|23
|3
|6
|63
|144
|164
|Milwaukee
|58
|24
|22
|11
|1
|60
|155
|166
|Manitoba
|58
|27
|26
|3
|2
|59
|146
|176
|San Antonio
|57
|25
|26
|6
|0
|56
|148
|173
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|53
|34
|16
|2
|1
|71
|183
|137
|San Jose
|52
|30
|16
|2
|4
|66
|171
|150
|San Diego
|53
|30
|17
|3
|3
|66
|192
|175
|Colorado
|53
|27
|22
|3
|1
|58
|158
|167
|Tucson
|51
|25
|19
|5
|2
|57
|155
|154
|Stockton
|54
|23
|26
|4
|1
|51
|188
|208
|Ontario
|51
|19
|25
|5
|2
|45
|164
|207
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Charlotte 4, Binghamton 2
Cleveland 4, Laval 1
Manitoba 3, Belleville 2, OT
Syracuse 4, Lehigh Valley 0
Utica 3, Hershey 2, OT
Springfield 5, Hartford 1
WB/Scranton 2, Providence 1, SO
Chicago 2, Texas 1, OT
Rockford 5, Grand Rapids 4, OT
Milwaukee 3, San Antonio 2, OT
Iowa 1, Bakersfield 0
Ontario 8, San Jose 4
Stockton 5, San Diego 2
Toronto 3, Cleveland 2
Charlotte 8, Binghamton 1
Belleville 4, Manitoba 0
Bridgeport 4, Hershey 1
Rochester 5, Syracuse 3
Lehigh Valley 3, Utica 1
Springfield 4, Providence 2
Hartford 4, WB/Scranton 3, OT
Texas 4, Chicago 2
Ontario 5, Iowa 4, OT
San Diego 3, Stockton 0
Colorado 3, Tucson 2, OT
Bakersfield 5, San Jose 2
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Iowa at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
