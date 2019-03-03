All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 59 38 14 6 1 83 194 162 Bridgeport 60 35 18 5 2 77 194 181 Hershey 58 32 22 1 3 68 156 171 Providence 59 29 21 7 2 67 180 165 WB/Scranton 57 27 22 6 2 62 181 169 Lehigh Valley 58 28 24 3 3 62 182 180 Springfield 59 24 24 6 5 59 193 194 Hartford 60 24 27 6 3 57 169 209 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 57 35 17 3 2 75 200 143 Rochester 58 35 18 3 2 75 190 167 Toronto 58 30 19 6 3 69 197 191 Utica 59 30 22 5 2 67 186 199 Belleville 60 30 23 3 4 67 194 189 Cleveland 59 27 25 6 1 61 179 201 Laval 58 24 25 5 4 57 154 171 Binghamton 60 24 31 5 0 53 160 211 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 57 33 18 5 1 72 191 157 Grand Rapids 57 31 17 5 4 71 169 161 Iowa 58 29 17 7 5 70 187 169 Texas 58 28 23 4 3 63 178 171 Rockford 59 27 23 3 6 63 144 164 Milwaukee 58 24 22 11 1 60 155 166 Manitoba 58 27 26 3 2 59 146 176 San Antonio 57 25 26 6 0 56 148 173 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 53 34 16 2 1 71 183 137 San Jose 52 30 16 2 4 66 171 150 San Diego 53 30 17 3 3 66 192 175 Colorado 53 27 22 3 1 58 158 167 Tucson 51 25 19 5 2 57 155 154 Stockton 54 23 26 4 1 51 188 208 Ontario 51 19 25 5 2 45 164 207

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 4, Binghamton 2

Cleveland 4, Laval 1

Advertisement

Manitoba 3, Belleville 2, OT

Syracuse 4, Lehigh Valley 0

Utica 3, Hershey 2, OT

Springfield 5, Hartford 1

WB/Scranton 2, Providence 1, SO

Chicago 2, Texas 1, OT

Rockford 5, Grand Rapids 4, OT

Milwaukee 3, San Antonio 2, OT

Iowa 1, Bakersfield 0

Ontario 8, San Jose 4

Stockton 5, San Diego 2

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 3, Cleveland 2

Charlotte 8, Binghamton 1

Belleville 4, Manitoba 0

Bridgeport 4, Hershey 1

Rochester 5, Syracuse 3

Lehigh Valley 3, Utica 1

Springfield 4, Providence 2

Hartford 4, WB/Scranton 3, OT

Texas 4, Chicago 2

Ontario 5, Iowa 4, OT

San Diego 3, Stockton 0

Colorado 3, Tucson 2, OT

Bakersfield 5, San Jose 2

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 5, Springfield 2

Syracuse 4, Rochester 1

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.