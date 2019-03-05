Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AHL At A Glance

March 5, 2019 10:04 am
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 59 38 14 6 1 83 194 162
Bridgeport 60 35 18 5 2 77 195 181
Hershey 58 32 22 1 3 68 156 171
Providence 59 29 21 7 2 67 180 165
WB/Scranton 57 27 22 6 2 62 181 169
Lehigh Valley 58 28 24 3 3 62 182 181
Springfield 59 24 24 6 5 59 193 194
Hartford 60 24 27 6 3 57 169 209
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 57 35 17 3 2 75 200 143
Rochester 58 35 18 3 2 75 190 167
Toronto 58 30 19 6 3 69 197 191
Utica 59 30 22 5 2 67 186 199
Belleville 60 30 23 3 4 67 194 189
Cleveland 59 27 25 6 1 61 179 201
Laval 58 24 25 5 4 57 154 171
Binghamton 60 24 31 5 0 53 160 211
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 57 33 18 5 1 72 191 157
Iowa 59 30 17 7 5 72 192 173
Grand Rapids 57 31 17 5 4 71 169 161
Texas 58 28 23 4 3 63 178 171
Rockford 59 27 23 3 6 63 144 164
Milwaukee 59 24 22 12 1 61 159 171
Manitoba 58 27 26 3 2 59 146 176
San Antonio 58 26 26 6 0 58 153 177
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 53 34 16 2 1 71 183 137
San Jose 52 30 16 2 4 66 171 150
San Diego 53 30 17 3 3 66 192 175
Colorado 54 28 22 3 1 60 160 168
Tucson 52 25 20 5 2 57 156 156
Stockton 54 23 26 4 1 51 188 208
Ontario 52 19 26 5 2 45 168 212

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Belleville 4, Manitoba 0

Bridgeport 4, Hershey 1

Rochester 5, Syracuse 3

Lehigh Valley 3, Utica 1

Springfield 4, Providence 2

Hartford 4, WB/Scranton 3, OT

Texas 4, Chicago 2

Ontario 5, Iowa 4, OT

San Diego 3, Stockton 0

Colorado 3, Tucson 2, OT

Bakersfield 5, San Jose 2

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 5, Springfield 2

Syracuse 4, Rochester 1

San Antonio 5, Milwaukee 4, OT

Colorado 2, Tucson 1

Iowa 5, Ontario 4

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

