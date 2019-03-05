|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|59
|38
|14
|6
|1
|83
|194
|162
|Bridgeport
|60
|35
|18
|5
|2
|77
|195
|181
|Hershey
|58
|32
|22
|1
|3
|68
|156
|171
|Providence
|59
|29
|21
|7
|2
|67
|180
|165
|WB/Scranton
|57
|27
|22
|6
|2
|62
|181
|169
|Lehigh Valley
|58
|28
|24
|3
|3
|62
|182
|181
|Springfield
|59
|24
|24
|6
|5
|59
|193
|194
|Hartford
|60
|24
|27
|6
|3
|57
|169
|209
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|57
|35
|17
|3
|2
|75
|200
|143
|Rochester
|58
|35
|18
|3
|2
|75
|190
|167
|Toronto
|58
|30
|19
|6
|3
|69
|197
|191
|Utica
|59
|30
|22
|5
|2
|67
|186
|199
|Belleville
|60
|30
|23
|3
|4
|67
|194
|189
|Cleveland
|59
|27
|25
|6
|1
|61
|179
|201
|Laval
|58
|24
|25
|5
|4
|57
|154
|171
|Binghamton
|60
|24
|31
|5
|0
|53
|160
|211
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|57
|33
|18
|5
|1
|72
|191
|157
|Iowa
|59
|30
|17
|7
|5
|72
|192
|173
|Grand Rapids
|57
|31
|17
|5
|4
|71
|169
|161
|Texas
|58
|28
|23
|4
|3
|63
|178
|171
|Rockford
|59
|27
|23
|3
|6
|63
|144
|164
|Milwaukee
|59
|24
|22
|12
|1
|61
|159
|171
|Manitoba
|58
|27
|26
|3
|2
|59
|146
|176
|San Antonio
|58
|26
|26
|6
|0
|58
|153
|177
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|53
|34
|16
|2
|1
|71
|183
|137
|San Jose
|52
|30
|16
|2
|4
|66
|171
|150
|San Diego
|53
|30
|17
|3
|3
|66
|192
|175
|Colorado
|54
|28
|22
|3
|1
|60
|160
|168
|Tucson
|52
|25
|20
|5
|2
|57
|156
|156
|Stockton
|54
|23
|26
|4
|1
|51
|188
|208
|Ontario
|52
|19
|26
|5
|2
|45
|168
|212
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Belleville 4, Manitoba 0
Bridgeport 4, Hershey 1
Rochester 5, Syracuse 3
Lehigh Valley 3, Utica 1
Springfield 4, Providence 2
Hartford 4, WB/Scranton 3, OT
Texas 4, Chicago 2
Ontario 5, Iowa 4, OT
San Diego 3, Stockton 0
Colorado 3, Tucson 2, OT
Bakersfield 5, San Jose 2
Bridgeport 3, Lehigh Valley 1
Providence 5, Springfield 2
Syracuse 4, Rochester 1
San Antonio 5, Milwaukee 4, OT
Colorado 2, Tucson 1
Iowa 5, Ontario 4
Chicago at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
