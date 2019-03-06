Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

March 6, 2019 10:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 59 38 14 6 1 83 194 162
Bridgeport 60 35 18 5 2 77 195 181
Hershey 58 32 22 1 3 68 156 171
Providence 59 29 21 7 2 67 180 165
Lehigh Valley 59 29 24 3 3 64 185 182
WB/Scranton 58 27 23 6 2 62 182 172
Springfield 59 24 24 6 5 59 193 194
Hartford 60 24 27 6 3 57 169 209
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 58 36 17 3 2 77 205 146
Rochester 58 35 18 3 2 75 190 167
Toronto 58 30 19 6 3 69 197 191
Belleville 60 30 23 3 4 67 194 189
Utica 60 30 23 5 2 67 189 204
Cleveland 59 27 25 6 1 61 179 201
Laval 58 24 25 5 4 57 154 171
Binghamton 60 24 31 5 0 53 160 211
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 58 33 18 5 2 73 192 159
Grand Rapids 58 32 17 5 4 73 174 163
Iowa 59 30 17 7 5 72 192 173
Rockford 59 27 23 3 6 63 144 164
Texas 60 28 25 4 3 63 182 182
Milwaukee 60 25 22 12 1 63 165 173
San Antonio 59 27 26 6 0 60 155 178
Manitoba 58 27 26 3 2 59 146 176
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 53 34 16 2 1 71 183 137
San Jose 52 30 16 2 4 66 171 150
San Diego 53 30 17 3 3 66 192 175
Colorado 54 28 22 3 1 60 160 168
Tucson 52 25 20 5 2 57 156 156
Stockton 54 23 26 4 1 51 188 208
Ontario 52 19 26 5 2 45 168 212

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

San Antonio 2, Chicago 1, SO

Milwaukee 6, Texas 2

Advertisement
Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids 5, Texas 2

Syracuse 5, Utica 3

Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 1

Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|13 The 2019 National Environmental Justice...
3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.