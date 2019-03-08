All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 59 38 14 6 1 83 194 162 Bridgeport 60 35 18 5 2 77 195 181 Hershey 58 32 22 1 3 68 156 171 Providence 59 29 21 7 2 67 180 165 Lehigh Valley 59 29 24 3 3 64 185 182 WB/Scranton 58 27 23 6 2 62 182 172 Springfield 59 24 24 6 5 59 193 194 Hartford 60 24 27 6 3 57 169 209 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 58 36 17 3 2 77 205 146 Rochester 58 35 18 3 2 75 190 167 Toronto 60 32 19 6 3 73 204 194 Utica 60 30 23 5 2 67 189 204 Belleville 62 30 25 3 4 67 195 195 Cleveland 61 29 25 6 1 65 185 202 Laval 60 24 26 6 4 58 157 178 Binghamton 60 24 31 5 0 53 160 211 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 58 33 18 5 2 73 192 159 Grand Rapids 58 32 17 5 4 73 174 163 Iowa 59 30 17 7 5 72 192 173 Rockford 59 27 23 3 6 63 144 164 Texas 60 28 25 4 3 63 182 182 Milwaukee 60 25 22 12 1 63 165 173 San Antonio 59 27 26 6 0 60 155 178 Manitoba 58 27 26 3 2 59 146 176 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 54 35 16 2 1 73 191 141 San Jose 53 30 17 2 4 66 175 158 San Diego 54 30 18 3 3 66 197 182 Colorado 54 28 22 3 1 60 160 168 Tucson 52 25 20 5 2 57 156 156 Stockton 55 24 26 4 1 53 195 213 Ontario 52 19 26 5 2 45 168 212

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids 5, Texas 2

Syracuse 5, Utica 3

Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 1

Toronto 4, Laval 3, OT

Bakersfield 8, San Jose 4

Stockton 7, San Diego 5

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Belleville 1

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Belleville 0

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto 3, Laval 0

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rockford at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hershey at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 6 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

