|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|59
|38
|14
|6
|1
|83
|194
|162
|Bridgeport
|60
|35
|18
|5
|2
|77
|195
|181
|Hershey
|58
|32
|22
|1
|3
|68
|156
|171
|Providence
|59
|29
|21
|7
|2
|67
|180
|165
|Lehigh Valley
|59
|29
|24
|3
|3
|64
|185
|182
|WB/Scranton
|58
|27
|23
|6
|2
|62
|182
|172
|Springfield
|59
|24
|24
|6
|5
|59
|193
|194
|Hartford
|60
|24
|27
|6
|3
|57
|169
|209
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|58
|36
|17
|3
|2
|77
|205
|146
|Rochester
|58
|35
|18
|3
|2
|75
|190
|167
|Toronto
|60
|32
|19
|6
|3
|73
|204
|194
|Utica
|60
|30
|23
|5
|2
|67
|189
|204
|Belleville
|62
|30
|25
|3
|4
|67
|195
|195
|Cleveland
|61
|29
|25
|6
|1
|65
|185
|202
|Laval
|60
|24
|26
|6
|4
|58
|157
|178
|Binghamton
|60
|24
|31
|5
|0
|53
|160
|211
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|58
|33
|18
|5
|2
|73
|192
|159
|Grand Rapids
|58
|32
|17
|5
|4
|73
|174
|163
|Iowa
|59
|30
|17
|7
|5
|72
|192
|173
|Rockford
|59
|27
|23
|3
|6
|63
|144
|164
|Texas
|60
|28
|25
|4
|3
|63
|182
|182
|Milwaukee
|60
|25
|22
|12
|1
|63
|165
|173
|San Antonio
|59
|27
|26
|6
|0
|60
|155
|178
|Manitoba
|58
|27
|26
|3
|2
|59
|146
|176
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|54
|35
|16
|2
|1
|73
|191
|141
|San Jose
|53
|30
|17
|2
|4
|66
|175
|158
|San Diego
|54
|30
|18
|3
|3
|66
|197
|182
|Colorado
|54
|28
|22
|3
|1
|60
|160
|168
|Tucson
|52
|25
|20
|5
|2
|57
|156
|156
|Stockton
|55
|24
|26
|4
|1
|53
|195
|213
|Ontario
|52
|19
|26
|5
|2
|45
|168
|212
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Grand Rapids 5, Texas 2
Syracuse 5, Utica 3
Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 1
Toronto 4, Laval 3, OT
Bakersfield 8, San Jose 4
Stockton 7, San Diego 5
Cleveland 2, Belleville 1
Cleveland 4, Belleville 0
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Toronto 3, Laval 0
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Texas, 6 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.
