Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

March 8, 2019 9:46 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 59 38 14 6 1 83 194 162
Bridgeport 61 35 19 5 2 77 195 186
Hershey 58 32 22 1 3 68 156 171
Providence 59 29 21 7 2 67 180 165
Lehigh Valley 59 29 24 3 3 64 185 182
WB/Scranton 58 27 23 6 2 62 182 172
Springfield 59 24 24 6 5 59 193 194
Hartford 60 24 27 6 3 57 169 209
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 58 36 17 3 2 77 205 146
Rochester 59 36 18 3 2 77 195 167
Toronto 60 32 19 6 3 73 204 194
Utica 60 30 23 5 2 67 189 204
Belleville 62 30 25 3 4 67 195 195
Cleveland 61 29 25 6 1 65 185 202
Laval 60 24 26 6 4 58 157 178
Binghamton 60 24 31 5 0 53 160 211
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 58 33 18 5 2 73 192 159
Grand Rapids 58 32 17 5 4 73 174 163
Iowa 59 30 17 7 5 72 192 173
Rockford 59 27 23 3 6 63 144 164
Texas 60 28 25 4 3 63 182 182
Milwaukee 60 25 22 12 1 63 165 173
San Antonio 59 27 26 6 0 60 155 178
Manitoba 58 27 26 3 2 59 146 176
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 54 35 16 2 1 73 191 141
San Jose 53 30 17 2 4 66 175 158
San Diego 54 30 18 3 3 66 197 182
Colorado 54 28 22 3 1 60 160 168
Tucson 52 25 20 5 2 57 156 156
Stockton 55 24 26 4 1 53 195 213
Ontario 52 19 26 5 2 45 168 212

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids 5, Texas 2

Syracuse 5, Utica 3

Advertisement

Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 1

Toronto 4, Laval 3, OT

Bakersfield 8, San Jose 4

Stockton 7, San Diego 5

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Belleville 1

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Belleville 0

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto 3, Laval 0

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester 5, Bridgeport 0

Springfield at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rockford at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hershey at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 6 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 Security Cooperation Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.