All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 60 38 15 6 1 83 196 165 Bridgeport 61 35 19 5 2 77 195 186 Hershey 59 32 22 1 4 69 158 174 Providence 60 30 21 7 2 69 183 167 Lehigh Valley 60 30 24 3 3 66 188 184 WB/Scranton 59 27 23 6 3 63 184 175 Springfield 60 25 24 6 5 61 196 196 Hartford 61 25 27 6 3 59 172 211 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 59 37 17 3 2 79 209 146 Rochester 59 36 18 3 2 77 195 167 Toronto 60 32 19 6 3 73 204 194 Utica 61 30 24 5 2 67 189 208 Belleville 62 30 25 3 4 67 195 195 Cleveland 61 29 25 6 1 65 185 202 Laval 60 24 26 6 4 58 157 178 Binghamton 61 24 32 5 0 53 162 214 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 59 34 18 5 2 75 196 160 Grand Rapids 59 32 17 6 4 74 177 167 Iowa 60 31 17 7 5 74 196 176 Rockford 59 27 23 3 6 63 144 164 Texas 60 28 25 4 3 63 182 182 Milwaukee 61 25 23 12 1 63 166 177 San Antonio 59 27 26 6 0 60 155 178 Manitoba 58 27 26 3 2 59 146 176 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 55 35 17 2 1 73 192 145 San Jose 53 30 17 2 4 66 175 158 San Diego 54 30 18 3 3 66 197 182 Colorado 54 28 22 3 1 60 160 168 Tucson 53 25 21 5 2 57 157 159 Stockton 56 25 26 4 1 55 199 214 Ontario 53 20 26 5 2 47 171 213

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Belleville 1

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Belleville 0

Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 3, OT

Syracuse 4, Utica 0

Toronto 3, Laval 0

Hartford 3, WB/Scranton 2, SO

Lehigh Valley 3, Charlotte 2

Providence 3, Hershey 2, SO

Rochester 5, Bridgeport 0

Springfield 3, Binghamton 2

Chicago 4, Milwaukee 1

Ontario 3, Tucson 1

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Stockton 4, Bakersfield 1

Saturday’s Games

Rockford at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hershey at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 6 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

