|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|60
|38
|15
|6
|1
|83
|196
|165
|Bridgeport
|61
|35
|19
|5
|2
|77
|195
|186
|Hershey
|59
|32
|22
|1
|4
|69
|158
|174
|Providence
|60
|30
|21
|7
|2
|69
|183
|167
|Lehigh Valley
|60
|30
|24
|3
|3
|66
|188
|184
|WB/Scranton
|59
|27
|23
|6
|3
|63
|184
|175
|Springfield
|60
|25
|24
|6
|5
|61
|196
|196
|Hartford
|61
|25
|27
|6
|3
|59
|172
|211
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|59
|37
|17
|3
|2
|79
|209
|146
|Rochester
|59
|36
|18
|3
|2
|77
|195
|167
|Toronto
|60
|32
|19
|6
|3
|73
|204
|194
|Utica
|61
|30
|24
|5
|2
|67
|189
|208
|Belleville
|62
|30
|25
|3
|4
|67
|195
|195
|Cleveland
|61
|29
|25
|6
|1
|65
|185
|202
|Laval
|60
|24
|26
|6
|4
|58
|157
|178
|Binghamton
|61
|24
|32
|5
|0
|53
|162
|214
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|59
|34
|18
|5
|2
|75
|196
|160
|Grand Rapids
|59
|32
|17
|6
|4
|74
|177
|167
|Iowa
|60
|31
|17
|7
|5
|74
|196
|176
|Rockford
|59
|27
|23
|3
|6
|63
|144
|164
|Texas
|60
|28
|25
|4
|3
|63
|182
|182
|Milwaukee
|61
|25
|23
|12
|1
|63
|166
|177
|San Antonio
|59
|27
|26
|6
|0
|60
|155
|178
|Manitoba
|58
|27
|26
|3
|2
|59
|146
|176
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|55
|35
|17
|2
|1
|73
|192
|145
|San Jose
|53
|30
|17
|2
|4
|66
|175
|158
|San Diego
|54
|30
|18
|3
|3
|66
|197
|182
|Colorado
|54
|28
|22
|3
|1
|60
|160
|168
|Tucson
|53
|25
|21
|5
|2
|57
|157
|159
|Stockton
|56
|25
|26
|4
|1
|55
|199
|214
|Ontario
|53
|20
|26
|5
|2
|47
|171
|213
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Cleveland 2, Belleville 1
Cleveland 4, Belleville 0
Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 3, OT
Syracuse 4, Utica 0
Toronto 3, Laval 0
Hartford 3, WB/Scranton 2, SO
Lehigh Valley 3, Charlotte 2
Providence 3, Hershey 2, SO
Rochester 5, Bridgeport 0
Springfield 3, Binghamton 2
Chicago 4, Milwaukee 1
Ontario 3, Tucson 1
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Stockton 4, Bakersfield 1
Rockford at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Texas, 6 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
