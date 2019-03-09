|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|60
|38
|15
|6
|1
|83
|196
|165
|Bridgeport
|61
|35
|19
|5
|2
|77
|195
|186
|Providence
|61
|31
|21
|7
|2
|71
|187
|170
|Hershey
|60
|32
|22
|2
|4
|70
|161
|178
|Lehigh Valley
|60
|30
|24
|3
|3
|66
|188
|184
|WB/Scranton
|60
|28
|23
|6
|3
|65
|188
|178
|Springfield
|61
|25
|24
|7
|5
|62
|198
|199
|Hartford
|62
|26
|27
|6
|3
|61
|175
|213
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|60
|37
|17
|4
|2
|80
|212
|150
|Rochester
|60
|37
|18
|3
|2
|79
|200
|170
|Toronto
|60
|32
|19
|6
|3
|73
|204
|194
|Belleville
|62
|30
|25
|3
|4
|67
|195
|195
|Utica
|62
|30
|25
|5
|2
|67
|192
|213
|Cleveland
|61
|29
|25
|6
|1
|65
|185
|202
|Laval
|61
|25
|26
|6
|4
|60
|162
|181
|Binghamton
|62
|24
|33
|5
|0
|53
|165
|219
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|60
|35
|18
|5
|2
|77
|200
|161
|Grand Rapids
|60
|33
|17
|6
|4
|76
|181
|167
|Iowa
|61
|31
|18
|7
|5
|74
|197
|180
|Texas
|61
|29
|25
|4
|3
|65
|188
|186
|Rockford
|60
|27
|24
|3
|6
|63
|145
|167
|Milwaukee
|62
|25
|24
|12
|1
|63
|166
|181
|Manitoba
|59
|28
|26
|3
|2
|61
|149
|177
|San Antonio
|60
|27
|27
|6
|0
|60
|159
|184
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|55
|35
|17
|2
|1
|73
|192
|145
|San Jose
|53
|30
|17
|2
|4
|66
|175
|158
|San Diego
|55
|30
|19
|3
|3
|66
|197
|183
|Colorado
|55
|29
|22
|3
|1
|62
|161
|168
|Tucson
|53
|25
|21
|5
|2
|57
|157
|159
|Stockton
|56
|25
|26
|4
|1
|55
|199
|214
|Ontario
|53
|20
|26
|5
|2
|47
|171
|213
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Cleveland 2, Belleville 1
Cleveland 4, Belleville 0
Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 3, OT
Syracuse 4, Utica 0
Toronto 3, Laval 0
Hartford 3, WB/Scranton 2, SO
Lehigh Valley 3, Charlotte 2
Providence 3, Hershey 2, SO
Rochester 5, Bridgeport 0
Springfield 3, Binghamton 2
Chicago 4, Milwaukee 1
Ontario 3, Tucson 1
Colorado 1, San Diego 0
Stockton 4, Bakersfield 1
Laval 5, Utica 3
Manitoba 3, Rockford 1
Hartford 3, Springfield 2, OT
Providence 4, Hershey 3, OT
Rochester 5, Binghamton 3
WB/Scranton 4, Syracuse 3, OT
Chicago 4, Iowa 1
Grand Rapids 4, Milwaukee 0
Texas 6, San Antonio 4
Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 1:05 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Texas, 6 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
