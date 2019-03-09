Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

March 9, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 60 38 15 6 1 83 196 165
Bridgeport 61 35 19 5 2 77 195 186
Providence 61 31 21 7 2 71 187 170
Hershey 60 32 22 2 4 70 161 178
Lehigh Valley 60 30 24 3 3 66 188 184
WB/Scranton 60 28 23 6 3 65 188 178
Springfield 61 25 24 7 5 62 198 199
Hartford 62 26 27 6 3 61 175 213
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 60 37 17 4 2 80 212 150
Rochester 60 37 18 3 2 79 200 170
Toronto 60 32 19 6 3 73 204 194
Belleville 62 30 25 3 4 67 195 195
Utica 62 30 25 5 2 67 192 213
Cleveland 61 29 25 6 1 65 185 202
Laval 61 25 26 6 4 60 162 181
Binghamton 62 24 33 5 0 53 165 219
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 60 35 18 5 2 77 200 161
Grand Rapids 60 33 17 6 4 76 181 167
Iowa 61 31 18 7 5 74 197 180
Texas 61 29 25 4 3 65 188 186
Rockford 60 27 24 3 6 63 145 167
Milwaukee 62 25 24 12 1 63 166 181
Manitoba 59 28 26 3 2 61 149 177
San Antonio 60 27 27 6 0 60 159 184
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 55 35 17 2 1 73 192 145
San Jose 53 30 17 2 4 66 175 158
San Diego 55 30 19 3 3 66 197 183
Colorado 55 29 22 3 1 62 161 168
Tucson 53 25 21 5 2 57 157 159
Stockton 56 25 26 4 1 55 199 214
Ontario 53 20 26 5 2 47 171 213

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Belleville 1

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Belleville 0

Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 3, OT

Syracuse 4, Utica 0

Toronto 3, Laval 0

Hartford 3, WB/Scranton 2, SO

Lehigh Valley 3, Charlotte 2

Providence 3, Hershey 2, SO

Rochester 5, Bridgeport 0

Springfield 3, Binghamton 2

Chicago 4, Milwaukee 1

Ontario 3, Tucson 1

Colorado 1, San Diego 0

Stockton 4, Bakersfield 1

Saturday’s Games

Laval 5, Utica 3

Manitoba 3, Rockford 1

Hartford 3, Springfield 2, OT

Providence 4, Hershey 3, OT

Rochester 5, Binghamton 3

WB/Scranton 4, Syracuse 3, OT

Chicago 4, Iowa 1

Grand Rapids 4, Milwaukee 0

Texas 6, San Antonio 4

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 1:05 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 6 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

