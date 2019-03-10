All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 61 39 15 6 1 85 200 165 Bridgeport 61 35 19 5 2 77 195 186 Providence 61 31 21 7 2 71 187 170 Hershey 60 32 22 2 4 70 161 178 Lehigh Valley 61 30 25 3 3 66 188 188 WB/Scranton 60 28 23 6 3 65 188 178 Springfield 61 25 24 7 5 62 198 199 Hartford 62 26 27 6 3 61 175 213 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 60 37 17 4 2 80 212 150 Rochester 60 37 18 3 2 79 200 170 Toronto 60 32 19 6 3 73 204 194 Belleville 62 30 25 3 4 67 195 195 Utica 62 30 25 5 2 67 192 213 Cleveland 61 29 25 6 1 65 185 202 Laval 61 25 26 6 4 60 162 181 Binghamton 62 24 33 5 0 53 165 219 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 60 35 18 5 2 77 200 161 Grand Rapids 60 33 17 6 4 76 181 167 Iowa 61 31 18 7 5 74 197 180 Texas 61 29 25 4 3 65 188 186 Rockford 60 27 24 3 6 63 145 167 Milwaukee 62 25 24 12 1 63 166 181 Manitoba 59 28 26 3 2 61 149 177 San Antonio 60 27 27 6 0 60 159 184 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 56 36 17 2 1 75 199 146 San Jose 54 30 18 2 4 66 176 165 San Diego 56 30 20 3 3 66 197 185 Colorado 56 30 22 3 1 64 163 168 Tucson 54 25 22 5 2 57 159 164 Stockton 56 25 26 4 1 55 199 214 Ontario 54 21 26 5 2 49 176 215

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Belleville 0

Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 3, OT

Advertisement

Syracuse 4, Utica 0

Toronto 3, Laval 0

Hartford 3, WB/Scranton 2, SO

Lehigh Valley 3, Charlotte 2

Providence 3, Hershey 2, SO

Rochester 5, Bridgeport 0

Springfield 3, Binghamton 2

Chicago 4, Milwaukee 1

Ontario 3, Tucson 1

Colorado 1, San Diego 0

Stockton 4, Bakersfield 1

Saturday’s Games

Laval 5, Utica 3

Manitoba 3, Rockford 1

Hartford 3, Springfield 2, OT

Providence 4, Hershey 3, OT

Rochester 5, Binghamton 3

WB/Scranton 4, Syracuse 3, OT

Chicago 4, Iowa 1

Grand Rapids 4, Milwaukee 0

Texas 6, San Antonio 4

Bakersfield 7, San Jose 1

Ontario 5, Tucson 2

Colorado 2, San Diego 0

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte 4, Lehigh Valley 0

Hershey at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 6 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.