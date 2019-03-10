Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

March 10, 2019 7:48 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 61 39 15 6 1 85 200 165
Bridgeport 62 36 19 5 2 79 198 188
Hershey 61 33 22 2 4 72 166 181
Providence 62 31 22 7 2 71 188 173
Lehigh Valley 61 30 25 3 3 66 188 188
WB/Scranton 60 28 23 6 3 65 188 178
Springfield 62 26 24 7 5 64 201 200
Hartford 63 26 28 6 3 61 178 218
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 61 38 18 3 2 81 206 171
Syracuse 60 37 17 4 2 80 212 150
Toronto 61 32 19 6 4 74 206 197
Belleville 62 30 25 3 4 67 195 195
Utica 62 30 25 5 2 67 192 213
Cleveland 61 29 25 6 1 65 185 202
Laval 61 25 26 6 4 60 162 181
Binghamton 63 24 34 5 0 53 166 225
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 61 36 18 5 2 79 202 162
Grand Rapids 60 33 17 6 4 76 181 167
Iowa 61 31 18 7 5 74 197 180
Texas 61 29 25 4 3 65 188 186
Rockford 61 27 24 4 6 64 146 169
Milwaukee 63 25 24 13 1 64 167 183
Manitoba 60 29 26 3 2 63 151 178
San Antonio 60 27 27 6 0 60 159 184
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 56 36 17 2 1 75 199 146
San Jose 54 30 18 2 4 66 176 165
San Diego 56 30 20 3 3 66 197 185
Colorado 56 30 22 3 1 64 163 168
Tucson 54 25 22 5 2 57 159 164
Stockton 56 25 26 4 1 55 199 214
Ontario 54 21 26 5 2 49 176 215

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Belleville 0

Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 3, OT

Advertisement

Syracuse 4, Utica 0

Toronto 3, Laval 0

Hartford 3, WB/Scranton 2, SO

Lehigh Valley 3, Charlotte 2

Providence 3, Hershey 2, SO

Rochester 5, Bridgeport 0

Springfield 3, Binghamton 2

Chicago 4, Milwaukee 1

Ontario 3, Tucson 1

Colorado 1, San Diego 0

Stockton 4, Bakersfield 1

Saturday’s Games

Laval 5, Utica 3

Manitoba 3, Rockford 1

Hartford 3, Springfield 2, OT

Providence 4, Hershey 3, OT

Rochester 5, Binghamton 3

WB/Scranton 4, Syracuse 3, OT

Chicago 4, Iowa 1

Grand Rapids 4, Milwaukee 0

Texas 6, San Antonio 4

Bakersfield 7, San Jose 1

Ontario 5, Tucson 2

Colorado 2, San Diego 0

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte 4, Lehigh Valley 0

Hershey 5, Hartford 3

Manitoba 2, Rockford 1, OT

Rochester 6, Binghamton 1

Springfield 3, Providence 1

Bridgeport 3, Toronto 2, SO

Chicago 2, Milwaukee 1, OT

San Antonio at Texas, 6 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|20 Washington Technology Power Breakfast:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers, sailors together offload cargo along southern border

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins

Get our daily newsletter.