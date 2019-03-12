Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

March 12, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 61 39 15 6 1 85 200 165
Bridgeport 62 36 19 5 2 79 198 188
Hershey 61 33 22 2 4 72 166 181
Providence 62 31 22 7 2 71 188 173
Lehigh Valley 61 30 25 3 3 66 188 188
WB/Scranton 60 28 23 6 3 65 188 178
Springfield 62 26 24 7 5 64 201 200
Hartford 63 26 28 6 3 61 178 218
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 61 38 18 3 2 81 206 171
Syracuse 60 37 17 4 2 80 212 150
Toronto 62 32 20 6 4 74 209 202
Belleville 63 31 25 3 4 69 200 198
Utica 62 30 25 5 2 67 192 213
Cleveland 61 29 25 6 1 65 185 202
Laval 61 25 26 6 4 60 162 181
Binghamton 63 24 34 5 0 53 166 225
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 61 36 18 5 2 79 202 162
Grand Rapids 60 33 17 6 4 76 181 167
Iowa 62 32 18 7 5 76 201 181
Texas 62 30 25 4 3 67 195 190
Rockford 61 27 24 4 6 64 146 169
Milwaukee 63 25 24 13 1 64 167 183
Manitoba 60 29 26 3 2 63 151 178
San Antonio 62 27 29 6 0 60 164 195
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 56 36 17 2 1 75 199 146
San Jose 55 31 18 2 4 68 181 169
San Diego 56 30 20 3 3 66 197 185
Colorado 56 30 22 3 1 64 163 168
Tucson 54 25 22 5 2 57 159 164
Stockton 57 25 26 4 2 56 203 219
Ontario 54 21 26 5 2 49 176 215

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

Belleville 5, Toronto 3

Tuesday’s Games

Iowa 4, San Antonio 1

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

