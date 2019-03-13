|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|61
|39
|15
|6
|1
|85
|200
|165
|Bridgeport
|62
|36
|19
|5
|2
|79
|198
|188
|Hershey
|61
|33
|22
|2
|4
|72
|166
|181
|Providence
|62
|31
|22
|7
|2
|71
|188
|173
|Lehigh Valley
|61
|30
|25
|3
|3
|66
|188
|188
|WB/Scranton
|60
|28
|23
|6
|3
|65
|188
|178
|Springfield
|62
|26
|24
|7
|5
|64
|201
|200
|Hartford
|63
|26
|28
|6
|3
|61
|178
|218
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|61
|38
|18
|3
|2
|81
|206
|171
|Syracuse
|60
|37
|17
|4
|2
|80
|212
|150
|Toronto
|62
|32
|20
|6
|4
|74
|209
|202
|Belleville
|63
|31
|25
|3
|4
|69
|200
|198
|Utica
|62
|30
|25
|5
|2
|67
|192
|213
|Cleveland
|61
|29
|25
|6
|1
|65
|185
|202
|Laval
|61
|25
|26
|6
|4
|60
|162
|181
|Binghamton
|63
|24
|34
|5
|0
|53
|166
|225
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|61
|36
|18
|5
|2
|79
|202
|162
|Grand Rapids
|60
|33
|17
|6
|4
|76
|181
|167
|Iowa
|62
|32
|18
|7
|5
|76
|201
|181
|Texas
|62
|30
|25
|4
|3
|67
|195
|190
|Rockford
|61
|27
|24
|4
|6
|64
|146
|169
|Milwaukee
|63
|25
|24
|13
|1
|64
|167
|183
|Manitoba
|60
|29
|26
|3
|2
|63
|151
|178
|San Antonio
|62
|27
|29
|6
|0
|60
|164
|195
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|56
|36
|17
|2
|1
|75
|199
|146
|San Jose
|55
|31
|18
|2
|4
|68
|181
|169
|San Diego
|56
|30
|20
|3
|3
|66
|197
|185
|Colorado
|57
|31
|22
|3
|1
|66
|168
|169
|Tucson
|54
|25
|22
|5
|2
|57
|159
|164
|Stockton
|57
|25
|26
|4
|2
|56
|203
|219
|Ontario
|55
|21
|27
|5
|2
|49
|177
|220
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Belleville 5, Toronto 3
Iowa 4, San Antonio 1
Colorado 5, Ontario 1
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Rochester at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
