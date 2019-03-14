All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 61 39 15 6 1 85 200 165 Bridgeport 62 36 19 5 2 79 198 188 Hershey 62 34 22 2 4 74 171 184 Providence 62 31 22 7 2 71 188 173 WB/Scranton 61 29 23 6 3 67 192 179 Lehigh Valley 62 30 26 3 3 66 189 192 Springfield 63 26 25 7 5 64 204 205 Hartford 64 27 28 6 3 63 182 221 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 62 39 18 3 2 83 209 171 Syracuse 61 38 17 4 2 82 216 152 Toronto 62 32 20 6 4 74 209 202 Belleville 63 31 25 3 4 69 200 198 Utica 63 30 26 5 2 67 192 216 Cleveland 62 29 26 6 1 65 186 204 Laval 62 25 27 6 4 60 164 185 Binghamton 64 24 34 6 0 54 169 229 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 61 36 18 5 2 79 202 162 Grand Rapids 60 33 17 6 4 76 181 167 Iowa 62 32 18 7 5 76 201 181 Texas 63 30 26 4 3 67 198 194 Milwaukee 64 26 24 13 1 66 169 184 Manitoba 61 30 26 3 2 65 155 181 Rockford 61 27 24 4 6 64 146 169 San Antonio 62 27 29 6 0 60 164 195 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 56 36 17 2 1 75 199 146 San Jose 55 31 18 2 4 68 181 169 Colorado 58 32 22 3 1 68 171 171 San Diego 56 30 20 3 3 66 197 185 Tucson 54 25 22 5 2 57 159 164 Stockton 57 25 26 4 2 56 203 219 Ontario 56 21 27 6 2 50 179 223

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday’s Games

Iowa 4, San Antonio 1

Colorado 5, Ontario 1

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 2, Cleveland 1

Hartford 4, Binghamton 3, OT

Hershey 5, Springfield 3

Rochester 3, Utica 0

WB/Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Syracuse 4, Laval 2

Manitoba 4, Texas 3

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.

