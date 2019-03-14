Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

March 14, 2019 12:42 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 61 39 15 6 1 85 200 165
Bridgeport 62 36 19 5 2 79 198 188
Hershey 62 34 22 2 4 74 171 184
Providence 62 31 22 7 2 71 188 173
WB/Scranton 61 29 23 6 3 67 192 179
Lehigh Valley 62 30 26 3 3 66 189 192
Springfield 63 26 25 7 5 64 204 205
Hartford 64 27 28 6 3 63 182 221
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 62 39 18 3 2 83 209 171
Syracuse 61 38 17 4 2 82 216 152
Toronto 62 32 20 6 4 74 209 202
Belleville 63 31 25 3 4 69 200 198
Utica 63 30 26 5 2 67 192 216
Cleveland 62 29 26 6 1 65 186 204
Laval 62 25 27 6 4 60 164 185
Binghamton 64 24 34 6 0 54 169 229
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 61 36 18 5 2 79 202 162
Grand Rapids 60 33 17 6 4 76 181 167
Iowa 62 32 18 7 5 76 201 181
Texas 63 30 26 4 3 67 198 194
Milwaukee 64 26 24 13 1 66 169 184
Manitoba 61 30 26 3 2 65 155 181
Rockford 61 27 24 4 6 64 146 169
San Antonio 62 27 29 6 0 60 164 195
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 57 36 17 3 1 76 203 151
San Jose 55 31 18 2 4 68 181 169
San Diego 57 31 20 3 3 68 202 189
Colorado 58 32 22 3 1 68 171 171
Tucson 54 25 22 5 2 57 159 164
Stockton 57 25 26 4 2 56 203 219
Ontario 56 21 27 6 2 50 179 223

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Iowa 4, San Antonio 1

Colorado 5, Ontario 1

Advertisement
Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 2, Cleveland 1

Hartford 4, Binghamton 3, OT

Hershey 5, Springfield 3

Rochester 3, Utica 0

WB/Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Syracuse 4, Laval 2

Manitoba 4, Texas 3

Colorado 3, Ontario 2, OT

San Diego 5, Bakersfield 4, OT

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.