|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|61
|39
|15
|6
|1
|85
|200
|165
|Bridgeport
|62
|36
|19
|5
|2
|79
|198
|188
|Hershey
|62
|34
|22
|2
|4
|74
|171
|184
|Providence
|62
|31
|22
|7
|2
|71
|188
|173
|WB/Scranton
|61
|29
|23
|6
|3
|67
|192
|179
|Lehigh Valley
|62
|30
|26
|3
|3
|66
|189
|192
|Springfield
|63
|26
|25
|7
|5
|64
|204
|205
|Hartford
|64
|27
|28
|6
|3
|63
|182
|221
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|62
|39
|18
|3
|2
|83
|209
|171
|Syracuse
|61
|38
|17
|4
|2
|82
|216
|152
|Toronto
|62
|32
|20
|6
|4
|74
|209
|202
|Belleville
|63
|31
|25
|3
|4
|69
|200
|198
|Utica
|63
|30
|26
|5
|2
|67
|192
|216
|Cleveland
|62
|29
|26
|6
|1
|65
|186
|204
|Laval
|62
|25
|27
|6
|4
|60
|164
|185
|Binghamton
|64
|24
|34
|6
|0
|54
|169
|229
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|61
|36
|18
|5
|2
|79
|202
|162
|Grand Rapids
|60
|33
|17
|6
|4
|76
|181
|167
|Iowa
|62
|32
|18
|7
|5
|76
|201
|181
|Texas
|63
|30
|26
|4
|3
|67
|198
|194
|Milwaukee
|64
|26
|24
|13
|1
|66
|169
|184
|Manitoba
|61
|30
|26
|3
|2
|65
|155
|181
|Rockford
|61
|27
|24
|4
|6
|64
|146
|169
|San Antonio
|62
|27
|29
|6
|0
|60
|164
|195
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|57
|36
|17
|3
|1
|76
|203
|151
|San Jose
|55
|31
|18
|2
|4
|68
|181
|169
|San Diego
|57
|31
|20
|3
|3
|68
|202
|189
|Colorado
|58
|32
|22
|3
|1
|68
|171
|171
|Tucson
|54
|25
|22
|5
|2
|57
|159
|164
|Stockton
|57
|25
|26
|4
|2
|56
|203
|219
|Ontario
|56
|21
|27
|6
|2
|50
|179
|223
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Iowa 4, San Antonio 1
Colorado 5, Ontario 1
Milwaukee 2, Cleveland 1
Hartford 4, Binghamton 3, OT
Hershey 5, Springfield 3
Rochester 3, Utica 0
WB/Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 1
Syracuse 4, Laval 2
Manitoba 4, Texas 3
Colorado 3, Ontario 2, OT
San Diego 5, Bakersfield 4, OT
Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Rochester at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Toronto at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.
