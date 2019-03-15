All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 62 40 15 6 1 87 204 166 Bridgeport 62 36 19 5 2 79 198 188 Hershey 63 34 22 3 4 75 175 189 Providence 63 32 22 7 2 73 193 176 WB/Scranton 61 29 23 6 3 67 192 179 Lehigh Valley 63 30 27 3 3 66 192 197 Springfield 64 27 25 7 5 66 206 206 Hartford 65 27 29 6 3 63 184 224 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 62 39 17 4 2 84 219 154 Rochester 63 39 19 3 2 83 210 175 Toronto 63 33 20 6 4 76 214 206 Belleville 64 31 25 3 5 70 202 201 Utica 64 30 26 6 2 68 193 218 Cleveland 63 30 26 6 1 67 189 206 Laval 63 26 27 6 4 62 167 187 Binghamton 64 24 34 6 0 54 169 229 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 62 36 19 5 2 79 204 165 Iowa 63 33 18 7 5 78 207 184 Grand Rapids 61 33 18 6 4 76 183 170 Texas 64 31 26 4 3 69 203 198 Manitoba 62 30 26 4 2 66 159 186 Rockford 62 28 24 4 6 66 149 171 Milwaukee 64 26 24 13 1 66 169 184 San Antonio 63 27 30 6 0 60 167 201 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 57 36 17 3 1 76 203 151 San Jose 55 31 18 2 4 68 181 169 San Diego 57 31 20 3 3 68 202 189 Colorado 58 32 22 3 1 68 171 171 Tucson 54 25 22 5 2 57 159 164 Stockton 57 25 26 4 2 56 203 219 Ontario 56 21 27 6 2 50 179 223

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Manitoba 4, Texas 3

Colorado 3, Ontario 2, OT

Advertisement

San Diego 5, Bakersfield 4, OT

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 4, Rochester 1

Laval 3, Belleville 2, SO

Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2

Springfield 2, Utica 1, OT

Syracuse 3, Hartford 2

Toronto 5, Hershey 4, OT

Providence 5, Lehigh Valley 3

Cleveland 3, Chicago 2

Iowa 6, San Antonio 3

Texas 5, Manitoba 4, OT

Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.