|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|62
|40
|15
|6
|1
|87
|204
|166
|Bridgeport
|62
|36
|19
|5
|2
|79
|198
|188
|Hershey
|63
|34
|22
|3
|4
|75
|175
|189
|Providence
|63
|32
|22
|7
|2
|73
|193
|176
|WB/Scranton
|61
|29
|23
|6
|3
|67
|192
|179
|Lehigh Valley
|63
|30
|27
|3
|3
|66
|192
|197
|Springfield
|64
|27
|25
|7
|5
|66
|206
|206
|Hartford
|65
|27
|29
|6
|3
|63
|184
|224
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|62
|39
|17
|4
|2
|84
|219
|154
|Rochester
|63
|39
|19
|3
|2
|83
|210
|175
|Toronto
|63
|33
|20
|6
|4
|76
|214
|206
|Belleville
|64
|31
|25
|3
|5
|70
|202
|201
|Utica
|64
|30
|26
|6
|2
|68
|193
|218
|Cleveland
|63
|30
|26
|6
|1
|67
|189
|206
|Laval
|63
|26
|27
|6
|4
|62
|167
|187
|Binghamton
|64
|24
|34
|6
|0
|54
|169
|229
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|62
|36
|19
|5
|2
|79
|204
|165
|Iowa
|63
|33
|18
|7
|5
|78
|207
|184
|Grand Rapids
|61
|33
|18
|6
|4
|76
|183
|170
|Texas
|64
|31
|26
|4
|3
|69
|203
|198
|Manitoba
|62
|30
|26
|4
|2
|66
|159
|186
|Rockford
|62
|28
|24
|4
|6
|66
|149
|171
|Milwaukee
|64
|26
|24
|13
|1
|66
|169
|184
|San Antonio
|63
|27
|30
|6
|0
|60
|167
|201
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|57
|36
|17
|3
|1
|76
|203
|151
|Colorado
|59
|33
|22
|3
|1
|70
|174
|173
|San Jose
|56
|31
|19
|2
|4
|68
|183
|172
|San Diego
|57
|31
|20
|3
|3
|68
|202
|189
|Tucson
|55
|26
|22
|5
|2
|59
|162
|165
|Stockton
|58
|25
|27
|4
|2
|56
|204
|222
|Ontario
|56
|21
|27
|6
|2
|50
|179
|223
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Charlotte 4, Rochester 1
Laval 3, Belleville 2, SO
Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2
Springfield 2, Utica 1, OT
Syracuse 3, Hartford 2
Toronto 5, Hershey 4, OT
Providence 5, Lehigh Valley 3
Cleveland 3, Chicago 2
Iowa 6, San Antonio 3
Texas 5, Manitoba 4, OT
Tucson 3, Stockton 1
Colorado 3, San Jose 2
Rochester at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Toronto at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Providence at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
