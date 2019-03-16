|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|63
|41
|15
|6
|1
|89
|207
|167
|Bridgeport
|63
|36
|20
|5
|2
|79
|199
|193
|Hershey
|64
|35
|22
|3
|4
|77
|180
|190
|Providence
|64
|32
|22
|8
|2
|74
|194
|178
|WB/Scranton
|62
|30
|23
|6
|3
|69
|194
|180
|Lehigh Valley
|64
|31
|27
|3
|3
|68
|196
|200
|Springfield
|64
|27
|25
|7
|5
|66
|206
|206
|Hartford
|66
|28
|29
|6
|3
|65
|189
|227
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|63
|40
|17
|4
|2
|86
|223
|155
|Rochester
|64
|39
|20
|3
|2
|83
|211
|178
|Toronto
|64
|33
|21
|6
|4
|76
|217
|210
|Belleville
|64
|31
|25
|3
|5
|70
|202
|201
|Cleveland
|64
|30
|26
|7
|1
|68
|191
|209
|Utica
|65
|30
|27
|6
|2
|68
|196
|223
|Laval
|63
|26
|27
|6
|4
|62
|167
|187
|Binghamton
|65
|24
|35
|6
|0
|54
|170
|233
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|62
|36
|19
|5
|2
|79
|204
|165
|Grand Rapids
|62
|34
|18
|6
|4
|78
|186
|172
|Iowa
|63
|33
|18
|7
|5
|78
|207
|184
|Texas
|64
|31
|26
|4
|3
|69
|203
|198
|Rockford
|63
|29
|24
|4
|6
|68
|152
|173
|Milwaukee
|65
|26
|24
|13
|2
|67
|171
|187
|Manitoba
|62
|30
|26
|4
|2
|66
|159
|186
|San Antonio
|63
|27
|30
|6
|0
|60
|167
|201
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|57
|36
|17
|3
|1
|76
|203
|151
|Colorado
|59
|33
|22
|3
|1
|70
|174
|173
|San Jose
|56
|31
|19
|2
|4
|68
|183
|172
|San Diego
|57
|31
|20
|3
|3
|68
|202
|189
|Tucson
|55
|26
|22
|5
|2
|59
|162
|165
|Stockton
|58
|25
|27
|4
|2
|56
|204
|222
|Ontario
|56
|21
|27
|6
|2
|50
|179
|223
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Charlotte 4, Rochester 1
Laval 3, Belleville 2, SO
Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2
Springfield 2, Utica 1, OT
Syracuse 3, Hartford 2
Toronto 5, Hershey 4, OT
Providence 5, Lehigh Valley 3
Cleveland 3, Chicago 2
Iowa 6, San Antonio 3
Texas 5, Manitoba 4, OT
Tucson 3, Stockton 1
Colorado 3, San Jose 2
Charlotte 3, Rochester 1
Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 2, SO
Hartford 5, Utica 3
Hershey 5, Bridgeport 1
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Rockford 3, Cleveland 2, OT
Syracuse 4, Binghamton 1
Lehigh Valley 4, Toronto 3
WB/Scranton 2, Providence 1, OT
San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Toronto at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Providence at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
