AHL At A Glance

March 16, 2019 10:45 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 63 41 15 6 1 89 207 167
Bridgeport 63 36 20 5 2 79 199 193
Hershey 64 35 22 3 4 77 180 190
Providence 64 32 22 8 2 74 194 178
WB/Scranton 62 30 23 6 3 69 194 180
Lehigh Valley 64 31 27 3 3 68 196 200
Springfield 64 27 25 7 5 66 206 206
Hartford 66 28 29 6 3 65 189 227
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 63 40 17 4 2 86 223 155
Rochester 64 39 20 3 2 83 211 178
Toronto 64 33 21 6 4 76 217 210
Belleville 65 32 25 3 5 72 208 206
Cleveland 64 30 26 7 1 68 191 209
Utica 65 30 27 6 2 68 196 223
Laval 64 26 27 6 5 63 172 193
Binghamton 65 24 35 6 0 54 170 233
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 63 37 19 5 2 81 210 167
Grand Rapids 62 34 18 6 4 78 186 172
Iowa 63 33 18 7 5 78 207 184
Texas 64 31 26 4 3 69 203 198
Rockford 63 29 24 4 6 68 152 173
Milwaukee 65 26 24 13 2 67 171 187
Manitoba 62 30 26 4 2 66 159 186
San Antonio 64 27 31 6 0 60 169 207
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 57 36 17 3 1 76 203 151
Colorado 59 33 22 3 1 70 174 173
San Jose 56 31 19 2 4 68 183 172
San Diego 57 31 20 3 3 68 202 189
Tucson 55 26 22 5 2 59 162 165
Stockton 58 25 27 4 2 56 204 222
Ontario 56 21 27 6 2 50 179 223

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 4, Rochester 1

Laval 3, Belleville 2, SO

Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2

Springfield 2, Utica 1, OT

Syracuse 3, Hartford 2

Toronto 5, Hershey 4, OT

Providence 5, Lehigh Valley 3

Cleveland 3, Chicago 2

Iowa 6, San Antonio 3

Texas 5, Manitoba 4, OT

Tucson 3, Stockton 1

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 3, San Jose 2

Charlotte 3, Rochester 1

Belleville 6, Laval 5, SO

Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 2, SO

Hartford 5, Utica 3

Hershey 5, Bridgeport 1

Rockford 3, Cleveland 2, OT

Syracuse 4, Binghamton 1

Lehigh Valley 4, Toronto 3

WB/Scranton 2, Providence 1, OT

Chicago 6, San Antonio 2

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

