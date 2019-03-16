All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 63 41 15 6 1 89 207 167 Bridgeport 63 36 20 5 2 79 199 193 Hershey 64 35 22 3 4 77 180 190 Providence 64 32 22 8 2 74 194 178 WB/Scranton 62 30 23 6 3 69 194 180 Lehigh Valley 64 31 27 3 3 68 196 200 Springfield 64 27 25 7 5 66 206 206 Hartford 66 28 29 6 3 65 189 227 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 63 40 17 4 2 86 223 155 Rochester 64 39 20 3 2 83 211 178 Toronto 64 33 21 6 4 76 217 210 Belleville 65 32 25 3 5 72 208 206 Cleveland 64 30 26 7 1 68 191 209 Utica 65 30 27 6 2 68 196 223 Laval 64 26 27 6 5 63 172 193 Binghamton 65 24 35 6 0 54 170 233 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 63 37 19 5 2 81 210 167 Grand Rapids 62 34 18 6 4 78 186 172 Iowa 63 33 18 7 5 78 207 184 Texas 64 31 26 4 3 69 203 198 Rockford 63 29 24 4 6 68 152 173 Milwaukee 65 26 24 13 2 67 171 187 Manitoba 62 30 26 4 2 66 159 186 San Antonio 64 27 31 6 0 60 169 207 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 57 36 17 3 1 76 203 151 Colorado 59 33 22 3 1 70 174 173 San Jose 56 31 19 2 4 68 183 172 San Diego 57 31 20 3 3 68 202 189 Tucson 56 27 22 5 2 61 167 167 Stockton 59 25 28 4 2 56 206 227 Ontario 56 21 27 6 2 50 179 223

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 4, Rochester 1

Laval 3, Belleville 2, SO

Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2

Springfield 2, Utica 1, OT

Syracuse 3, Hartford 2

Toronto 5, Hershey 4, OT

Providence 5, Lehigh Valley 3

Cleveland 3, Chicago 2

Iowa 6, San Antonio 3

Texas 5, Manitoba 4, OT

Tucson 3, Stockton 1

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 3, San Jose 2

Charlotte 3, Rochester 1

Belleville 6, Laval 5, SO

Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 2, SO

Hartford 5, Utica 3

Hershey 5, Bridgeport 1

Rockford 3, Cleveland 2, OT

Syracuse 4, Binghamton 1

Lehigh Valley 4, Toronto 3

WB/Scranton 2, Providence 1, OT

Chicago 6, San Antonio 2

Tucson 5, Stockton 2

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

