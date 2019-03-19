All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 63 41 15 6 1 89 207 167 Bridgeport 64 37 20 5 2 81 203 193 Hershey 64 35 22 3 4 77 180 190 Providence 64 32 22 8 2 74 194 178 WB/Scranton 63 30 24 6 3 69 196 184 Lehigh Valley 64 31 27 3 3 68 196 200 Springfield 65 27 26 7 5 66 206 210 Hartford 66 28 29 6 3 65 189 227 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 63 40 17 4 2 86 223 155 Rochester 64 39 20 3 2 83 211 178 Toronto 65 34 21 6 4 78 221 212 Belleville 65 32 25 3 5 72 208 206 Cleveland 64 30 26 7 1 68 191 209 Utica 65 30 27 6 2 68 196 223 Laval 64 26 27 6 5 63 172 193 Binghamton 65 24 35 6 0 54 170 233 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 63 37 19 5 2 81 210 167 Grand Rapids 62 34 18 6 4 78 186 172 Iowa 63 33 18 7 5 78 207 184 Rockford 64 30 24 4 6 70 154 174 Texas 65 31 27 4 3 69 204 200 Milwaukee 65 26 24 13 2 67 171 187 Manitoba 63 30 27 4 2 66 160 190 San Antonio 64 27 31 6 0 60 169 207 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 58 37 17 3 1 78 210 151 San Jose 57 32 19 2 4 70 192 172 San Diego 58 32 20 3 3 70 206 190 Colorado 60 33 23 3 1 70 174 182 Tucson 56 27 22 5 2 61 167 167 Stockton 59 25 28 4 2 56 206 227 Ontario 57 21 28 6 2 50 179 230

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 6, San Antonio 2

Tucson 5, Stockton 2

Bakersfield 7, Ontario 0

Sunday’s Games

San Diego 4, Manitoba 1

Toronto 4, WB/Scranton 2

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 0

Rockford 2, Texas 1

San Jose 9, Colorado 0

Tuesday’s Games

Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

