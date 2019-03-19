|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|63
|41
|15
|6
|1
|89
|207
|167
|Bridgeport
|64
|37
|20
|5
|2
|81
|203
|193
|Hershey
|64
|35
|22
|3
|4
|77
|180
|190
|Providence
|64
|32
|22
|8
|2
|74
|194
|178
|WB/Scranton
|63
|30
|24
|6
|3
|69
|196
|184
|Lehigh Valley
|64
|31
|27
|3
|3
|68
|196
|200
|Springfield
|65
|27
|26
|7
|5
|66
|206
|210
|Hartford
|66
|28
|29
|6
|3
|65
|189
|227
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|63
|40
|17
|4
|2
|86
|223
|155
|Rochester
|64
|39
|20
|3
|2
|83
|211
|178
|Toronto
|65
|34
|21
|6
|4
|78
|221
|212
|Belleville
|65
|32
|25
|3
|5
|72
|208
|206
|Cleveland
|64
|30
|26
|7
|1
|68
|191
|209
|Utica
|65
|30
|27
|6
|2
|68
|196
|223
|Laval
|64
|26
|27
|6
|5
|63
|172
|193
|Binghamton
|65
|24
|35
|6
|0
|54
|170
|233
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|63
|37
|19
|5
|2
|81
|210
|167
|Grand Rapids
|62
|34
|18
|6
|4
|78
|186
|172
|Iowa
|63
|33
|18
|7
|5
|78
|207
|184
|Rockford
|64
|30
|24
|4
|6
|70
|154
|174
|Texas
|65
|31
|27
|4
|3
|69
|204
|200
|Milwaukee
|65
|26
|24
|13
|2
|67
|171
|187
|Manitoba
|63
|30
|27
|4
|2
|66
|160
|190
|San Antonio
|64
|27
|31
|6
|0
|60
|169
|207
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|58
|37
|17
|3
|1
|78
|210
|151
|San Jose
|57
|32
|19
|2
|4
|70
|192
|172
|San Diego
|58
|32
|20
|3
|3
|70
|206
|190
|Colorado
|60
|33
|23
|3
|1
|70
|174
|182
|Tucson
|56
|27
|22
|5
|2
|61
|167
|167
|Stockton
|59
|25
|28
|4
|2
|56
|206
|227
|Ontario
|57
|21
|28
|6
|2
|50
|179
|230
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Chicago 6, San Antonio 2
Tucson 5, Stockton 2
Bakersfield 7, Ontario 0
San Diego 4, Manitoba 1
Toronto 4, WB/Scranton 2
Bridgeport 4, Springfield 0
Rockford 2, Texas 1
San Jose 9, Colorado 0
Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Providence at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
