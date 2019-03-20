Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

March 20, 2019 10:25 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 65 42 15 7 1 92 212 171
Bridgeport 65 37 20 6 2 82 204 195
Hershey 65 36 22 3 4 79 181 190
Providence 65 32 22 8 3 75 196 181
WB/Scranton 64 30 24 7 3 70 196 185
Lehigh Valley 64 31 27 3 3 68 196 200
Springfield 65 27 26 7 5 66 206 210
Hartford 66 28 29 6 3 65 189 227
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 65 41 18 4 2 88 227 160
Rochester 64 39 20 3 2 83 211 178
Toronto 66 35 21 6 4 80 223 213
Belleville 66 33 25 3 5 74 211 207
Cleveland 64 30 26 7 1 68 191 209
Utica 66 30 28 6 2 68 197 226
Laval 65 27 27 6 5 65 175 195
Binghamton 65 24 35 6 0 54 170 233
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 63 37 19 5 2 81 210 167
Grand Rapids 63 35 18 6 4 80 188 173
Iowa 64 33 19 7 5 78 209 189
Rockford 64 30 24 4 6 70 154 174
Texas 65 31 27 4 3 69 204 200
Manitoba 64 31 27 4 2 68 164 193
Milwaukee 65 26 24 13 2 67 171 187
San Antonio 65 27 31 6 1 61 170 209
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 58 37 17 3 1 78 210 151
San Diego 59 32 20 4 3 71 209 194
San Jose 57 32 19 2 4 70 192 172
Colorado 60 33 23 3 1 70 174 182
Tucson 57 28 22 5 2 63 172 169
Stockton 59 25 28 4 2 56 206 227
Ontario 57 21 28 6 2 50 179 230

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hershey 1, WB/Scranton 0, OT

Syracuse 2, Charlotte 1, OT

Grand Rapids 2, San Antonio 1, SO

Manitoba 4, San Diego 3, OT

Tucson 5, Iowa 2

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville 3, Utica 1

Charlotte 4, Syracuse 2

Toronto 2, Bridgeport 1, OT

Laval 3, Providence 2, SO

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

