All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 65 42 15 7 1 92 212 171 Bridgeport 65 37 20 6 2 82 204 195 Hershey 65 36 22 3 4 79 181 190 Providence 65 32 22 8 3 75 196 181 WB/Scranton 64 30 24 7 3 70 196 185 Lehigh Valley 64 31 27 3 3 68 196 200 Springfield 65 27 26 7 5 66 206 210 Hartford 66 28 29 6 3 65 189 227 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 65 41 18 4 2 88 227 160 Rochester 64 39 20 3 2 83 211 178 Toronto 66 35 21 6 4 80 223 213 Belleville 66 33 25 3 5 74 211 207 Cleveland 64 30 26 7 1 68 191 209 Utica 66 30 28 6 2 68 197 226 Laval 65 27 27 6 5 65 175 195 Binghamton 65 24 35 6 0 54 170 233 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 64 37 19 5 3 82 211 169 Grand Rapids 64 35 19 6 4 80 191 179 Iowa 65 34 19 7 5 80 211 189 Rockford 65 31 24 4 6 72 156 175 Texas 66 32 27 4 3 71 210 203 Manitoba 64 31 27 4 2 68 164 193 Milwaukee 65 26 24 13 2 67 171 187 San Antonio 65 27 31 6 1 61 170 209 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 58 37 17 3 1 78 210 151 San Diego 59 32 20 4 3 71 209 194 San Jose 57 32 19 2 4 70 192 172 Colorado 60 33 23 3 1 70 174 182 Tucson 58 28 23 5 2 63 172 171 Stockton 59 25 28 4 2 56 206 227 Ontario 57 21 28 6 2 50 179 230

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday’s Games

Rockford 2, Chicago 1, SO

Texas 6, Grand Rapids 3

Iowa 2, Tucson 0

Friday’s Games

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 8 p.m.

