AHL At A Glance

March 23, 2019 1:15 am
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 65 42 15 7 1 92 212 171
Bridgeport 65 37 20 6 2 82 204 195
Hershey 65 36 22 3 4 79 181 190
Providence 66 33 22 8 3 77 198 181
Lehigh Valley 65 32 27 3 3 70 199 202
WB/Scranton 65 30 25 7 3 70 198 188
Springfield 66 28 26 7 5 68 213 212
Hartford 66 28 29 6 3 65 189 227
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 65 41 18 4 2 88 227 160
Rochester 65 39 21 3 2 83 213 183
Toronto 66 35 21 6 4 80 223 213
Belleville 67 33 26 3 5 74 211 209
Cleveland 65 31 26 7 1 70 196 211
Utica 67 31 28 6 2 70 199 227
Laval 66 27 27 6 6 66 176 197
Binghamton 66 24 36 6 0 54 172 240
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 65 38 19 5 3 84 215 170
Grand Rapids 64 35 19 6 4 80 191 179
Iowa 66 34 20 7 5 80 214 194
Rockford 66 31 25 4 6 72 158 179
Texas 67 32 28 4 3 71 211 207
Manitoba 65 32 27 4 2 70 166 193
Milwaukee 66 27 24 13 2 69 175 189
San Antonio 65 27 31 6 1 61 170 209
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 59 37 17 3 2 79 214 156
San Diego 59 32 20 4 3 71 209 194
San Jose 57 32 19 2 4 70 192 172
Colorado 61 33 24 3 1 70 174 184
Tucson 58 28 23 5 2 63 172 171
Stockton 60 26 28 4 2 58 211 230
Ontario 58 22 28 6 2 52 184 234

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Utica 2, Laval 1, SO

Cleveland 5, Rochester 2

Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 2

Providence 2, Belleville 0

Springfield 7, Binghamton 2

Chicago 4, Texas 1

Milwaukee 4, Rockford 2

Manitoba 2, Colorado 0

Ontario 5, Bakersfield 4, SO

Stockton 5, Iowa 3

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

