All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 65 42 15 7 1 92 212 171 Bridgeport 65 37 20 6 2 82 204 195 Hershey 65 36 22 3 4 79 181 190 Providence 66 33 22 8 3 77 198 181 Lehigh Valley 65 32 27 3 3 70 199 202 WB/Scranton 65 30 25 7 3 70 198 188 Springfield 66 28 26 7 5 68 213 212 Hartford 66 28 29 6 3 65 189 227 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 65 41 18 4 2 88 227 160 Rochester 65 39 21 3 2 83 213 183 Toronto 66 35 21 6 4 80 223 213 Belleville 67 33 26 3 5 74 211 209 Cleveland 65 31 26 7 1 70 196 211 Utica 67 31 28 6 2 70 199 227 Laval 66 27 27 6 6 66 176 197 Binghamton 66 24 36 6 0 54 172 240 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 65 38 19 5 3 84 215 170 Grand Rapids 64 35 19 6 4 80 191 179 Iowa 66 34 20 7 5 80 214 194 Rockford 66 31 25 4 6 72 158 179 Texas 67 32 28 4 3 71 211 207 Manitoba 65 32 27 4 2 70 166 193 Milwaukee 66 27 24 13 2 69 175 189 San Antonio 65 27 31 6 1 61 170 209 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 59 37 17 3 2 79 214 156 San Diego 59 32 20 4 3 71 209 194 San Jose 57 32 19 2 4 70 192 172 Colorado 61 33 24 3 1 70 174 184 Tucson 58 28 23 5 2 63 172 171 Stockton 60 26 28 4 2 58 211 230 Ontario 58 22 28 6 2 52 184 234

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Utica 2, Laval 1, SO

Cleveland 5, Rochester 2

Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 2

Providence 2, Belleville 0

Springfield 7, Binghamton 2

Chicago 4, Texas 1

Milwaukee 4, Rockford 2

Manitoba 2, Colorado 0

Ontario 5, Bakersfield 4, SO

Stockton 5, Iowa 3

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

