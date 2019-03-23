|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|66
|43
|15
|7
|1
|94
|215
|172
|Bridgeport
|65
|37
|20
|6
|2
|82
|204
|195
|Hershey
|65
|36
|22
|3
|4
|79
|181
|190
|Providence
|67
|34
|22
|8
|3
|79
|201
|182
|Lehigh Valley
|65
|32
|27
|3
|3
|70
|199
|202
|WB/Scranton
|65
|30
|25
|7
|3
|70
|198
|188
|Springfield
|66
|28
|26
|7
|5
|68
|213
|212
|Hartford
|67
|28
|30
|6
|3
|65
|190
|230
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|65
|41
|18
|4
|2
|88
|227
|160
|Rochester
|66
|40
|21
|3
|2
|85
|218
|185
|Toronto
|67
|35
|22
|6
|4
|80
|225
|218
|Belleville
|67
|33
|26
|3
|5
|74
|211
|209
|Cleveland
|65
|31
|26
|7
|1
|70
|196
|211
|Utica
|67
|31
|28
|6
|2
|70
|199
|227
|Laval
|66
|27
|27
|6
|6
|66
|176
|197
|Binghamton
|67
|24
|37
|6
|0
|54
|173
|243
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|65
|38
|19
|5
|3
|84
|215
|170
|Grand Rapids
|64
|35
|19
|6
|4
|80
|191
|179
|Iowa
|66
|34
|20
|7
|5
|80
|214
|194
|Rockford
|66
|31
|25
|4
|6
|72
|158
|179
|Texas
|67
|32
|28
|4
|3
|71
|211
|207
|Manitoba
|65
|32
|27
|4
|2
|70
|166
|193
|Milwaukee
|66
|27
|24
|13
|2
|69
|175
|189
|San Antonio
|65
|27
|31
|6
|1
|61
|170
|209
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|59
|37
|17
|3
|2
|79
|214
|156
|San Diego
|59
|32
|20
|4
|3
|71
|209
|194
|San Jose
|57
|32
|19
|2
|4
|70
|192
|172
|Colorado
|61
|33
|24
|3
|1
|70
|174
|184
|Tucson
|58
|28
|23
|5
|2
|63
|172
|171
|Stockton
|60
|26
|28
|4
|2
|58
|211
|230
|Ontario
|58
|22
|28
|6
|2
|52
|184
|234
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Utica 2, Laval 1, SO
Cleveland 5, Rochester 2
Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 2
Providence 2, Belleville 0
Springfield 7, Binghamton 2
Chicago 4, Texas 1
Milwaukee 4, Rockford 2
Manitoba 2, Colorado 0
Ontario 5, Bakersfield 4, SO
Stockton 5, Iowa 3
Rochester 5, Toronto 2
Charlotte 3, Hartford 1
Hershey at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Providence 3, Binghamton 1
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Hartford at Charlotte, 3 p.m.
Hershey at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Syracuse at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
