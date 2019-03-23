All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 66 43 15 7 1 94 215 172 Bridgeport 65 37 20 6 2 82 204 195 Hershey 66 36 23 3 4 79 183 195 Providence 67 34 22 8 3 79 201 182 Lehigh Valley 65 32 27 3 3 70 199 202 WB/Scranton 65 30 25 7 3 70 198 188 Springfield 66 28 26 7 5 68 213 212 Hartford 67 28 30 6 3 65 190 230 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 65 41 18 4 2 88 227 160 Rochester 66 40 21 3 2 85 218 185 Toronto 67 35 22 6 4 80 225 218 Belleville 67 33 26 3 5 74 211 209 Cleveland 66 32 26 7 1 72 201 213 Utica 67 31 28 6 2 70 199 227 Laval 66 27 27 6 6 66 176 197 Binghamton 67 24 37 6 0 54 173 243 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 65 38 19 5 3 84 215 170 Grand Rapids 64 35 19 6 4 80 191 179 Iowa 66 34 20 7 5 80 214 194 Rockford 67 31 26 4 6 72 160 187 Texas 67 32 28 4 3 71 211 207 Milwaukee 67 28 24 13 2 71 183 191 Manitoba 65 32 27 4 2 70 166 193 San Antonio 65 27 31 6 1 61 170 209 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 59 37 17 3 2 79 214 156 San Diego 59 32 20 4 3 71 209 194 San Jose 57 32 19 2 4 70 192 172 Colorado 61 33 24 3 1 70 174 184 Tucson 58 28 23 5 2 63 172 171 Stockton 60 26 28 4 2 58 211 230 Ontario 58 22 28 6 2 52 184 234

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Utica 2, Laval 1, SO

Cleveland 5, Rochester 2

Advertisement

Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 2

Providence 2, Belleville 0

Springfield 7, Binghamton 2

Chicago 4, Texas 1

Milwaukee 4, Rockford 2

Manitoba 2, Colorado 0

Ontario 5, Bakersfield 4, SO

Stockton 5, Iowa 3

Saturday’s Games

Rochester 5, Toronto 2

Charlotte 3, Hartford 1

Cleveland 5, Hershey 2

Milwaukee 8, Rockford 2

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Providence 3, Binghamton 1

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.