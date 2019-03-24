Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

March 24, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 67 44 15 7 1 96 221 174
Bridgeport 66 38 20 6 2 84 206 196
Hershey 67 36 24 3 4 79 184 199
Providence 67 34 22 8 3 79 201 182
WB/Scranton 67 32 25 7 3 74 206 194
Lehigh Valley 66 32 27 4 3 71 203 207
Springfield 68 28 27 8 5 69 217 218
Hartford 68 28 31 6 3 65 192 236
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 66 42 18 4 2 90 233 162
Rochester 66 40 21 3 2 85 218 185
Toronto 67 35 22 6 4 80 225 218
Cleveland 67 33 26 7 1 74 205 214
Belleville 68 33 27 3 5 74 212 211
Utica 68 31 29 6 2 70 201 233
Laval 67 28 27 6 6 68 179 199
Binghamton 67 24 37 6 0 54 173 243
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 66 39 19 5 3 86 220 170
Grand Rapids 66 37 19 6 4 84 197 182
Iowa 66 34 20 7 5 80 214 194
Manitoba 66 33 27 4 2 72 169 195
Rockford 67 31 26 4 6 72 160 187
Milwaukee 67 28 24 13 2 71 183 191
Texas 68 32 29 4 3 71 213 210
San Antonio 67 27 33 6 1 61 171 217
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 59 37 17 3 2 79 214 156
San Diego 60 33 20 4 3 73 214 198
San Jose 58 32 19 3 4 71 194 175
Colorado 62 33 24 4 1 71 176 187
Tucson 59 29 23 5 2 65 175 173
Stockton 60 26 28 4 2 58 211 230
Ontario 59 22 28 6 3 53 188 239

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago 4, Texas 1

Milwaukee 4, Rockford 2

Manitoba 2, Colorado 0

Ontario 5, Bakersfield 4, SO

Stockton 5, Iowa 3

Saturday’s Games

Rochester 5, Toronto 2

Charlotte 3, Hartford 1

Cleveland 5, Hershey 2

Milwaukee 8, Rockford 2

Syracuse 6, Utica 2

Laval 3, Springfield 2, OT

Providence 3, Binghamton 1

WB/Scranton 5, Lehigh Valley 4, OT

Bridgeport 2, Belleville 1

Chicago 5, San Antonio 0

Grand Rapids 3, Texas 2

Manitoba 3, Colorado 2, OT

Tucson 3, San Jose 2, OT

San Diego 5, Ontario 4, SO

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte 6, Hartford 2

Cleveland 4, Hershey 1

WB/Scranton 3, Springfield 2

Grand Rapids 3, San Antonio 1

Rochester at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

