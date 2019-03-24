|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|67
|44
|15
|7
|1
|96
|221
|174
|Bridgeport
|67
|39
|20
|6
|2
|86
|210
|197
|Hershey
|67
|36
|24
|3
|4
|79
|184
|199
|Providence
|67
|34
|22
|8
|3
|79
|201
|182
|WB/Scranton
|67
|32
|25
|7
|3
|74
|206
|194
|Lehigh Valley
|66
|32
|27
|4
|3
|71
|203
|207
|Springfield
|68
|28
|27
|8
|5
|69
|217
|218
|Hartford
|68
|28
|31
|6
|3
|65
|192
|236
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|67
|42
|19
|4
|2
|90
|234
|166
|Rochester
|67
|41
|21
|3
|2
|87
|223
|189
|Toronto
|68
|35
|22
|7
|4
|81
|229
|223
|Cleveland
|67
|33
|26
|7
|1
|74
|205
|214
|Belleville
|68
|33
|27
|3
|5
|74
|212
|211
|Utica
|68
|31
|29
|6
|2
|70
|201
|233
|Laval
|67
|28
|27
|6
|6
|68
|179
|199
|Binghamton
|67
|24
|37
|6
|0
|54
|173
|243
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|66
|39
|19
|5
|3
|86
|220
|170
|Grand Rapids
|66
|37
|19
|6
|4
|84
|197
|182
|Iowa
|66
|34
|20
|7
|5
|80
|214
|194
|Manitoba
|66
|33
|27
|4
|2
|72
|169
|195
|Rockford
|67
|31
|26
|4
|6
|72
|160
|187
|Milwaukee
|67
|28
|24
|13
|2
|71
|183
|191
|Texas
|68
|32
|29
|4
|3
|71
|213
|210
|San Antonio
|67
|27
|33
|6
|1
|61
|171
|217
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|59
|37
|17
|3
|2
|79
|214
|156
|San Diego
|60
|33
|20
|4
|3
|73
|214
|198
|San Jose
|58
|32
|19
|3
|4
|71
|194
|175
|Colorado
|62
|33
|24
|4
|1
|71
|176
|187
|Tucson
|59
|29
|23
|5
|2
|65
|175
|173
|Stockton
|60
|26
|28
|4
|2
|58
|211
|230
|Ontario
|59
|22
|28
|6
|3
|53
|188
|239
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Chicago 4, Texas 1
Milwaukee 4, Rockford 2
Manitoba 2, Colorado 0
Ontario 5, Bakersfield 4, SO
Stockton 5, Iowa 3
Rochester 5, Toronto 2
Charlotte 3, Hartford 1
Cleveland 5, Hershey 2
Milwaukee 8, Rockford 2
Syracuse 6, Utica 2
Laval 3, Springfield 2, OT
Providence 3, Binghamton 1
WB/Scranton 5, Lehigh Valley 4, OT
Bridgeport 2, Belleville 1
Chicago 5, San Antonio 0
Grand Rapids 3, Texas 2
Manitoba 3, Colorado 2, OT
Tucson 3, San Jose 2, OT
San Diego 5, Ontario 4, SO
Charlotte 6, Hartford 2
Cleveland 4, Hershey 1
WB/Scranton 3, Springfield 2
Grand Rapids 3, San Antonio 1
Bridgeport 4, Syracuse 1
Rochester 5, Toronto 4, OT
San Jose at Tucson, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
