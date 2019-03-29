Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

March 29, 2019 10:04 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 68 45 15 7 1 98 225 174
Bridgeport 68 39 21 6 2 86 210 201
Hershey 67 36 24 3 4 79 184 199
Providence 68 34 23 8 3 79 201 184
WB/Scranton 68 33 25 7 3 76 208 194
Lehigh Valley 67 33 27 4 3 73 207 210
Springfield 68 28 27 8 5 69 217 218
Hartford 68 28 31 6 3 65 192 236
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 68 42 19 4 3 91 235 168
Rochester 68 41 21 4 2 88 226 193
Toronto 68 35 22 7 4 81 229 223
Belleville 69 34 27 3 5 76 214 212
Cleveland 67 33 26 7 1 74 205 214
Utica 68 31 29 6 2 70 201 233
Laval 68 28 28 6 6 68 180 204
Binghamton 68 25 37 6 0 56 178 244
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 67 40 19 5 3 88 224 171
Grand Rapids 67 38 19 6 4 86 202 184
Iowa 68 34 22 7 5 80 219 203
Milwaukee 68 29 24 13 2 73 187 193
Texas 69 33 29 4 3 73 216 212
Manitoba 67 33 28 4 2 72 171 198
Rockford 68 31 27 4 6 72 162 191
San Antonio 68 27 34 6 1 61 172 221
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 60 38 17 3 2 81 219 158
San Jose 60 33 20 3 4 73 198 179
San Diego 61 33 21 4 3 73 216 201
Colorado 62 33 24 4 1 71 176 187
Tucson 60 30 23 5 2 67 177 174
Stockton 61 27 28 4 2 60 215 233
Ontario 60 22 29 6 3 53 190 244

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Rockford 2

Texas 3, Manitoba 2

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Bakersfield 5, Ontario 2

San Jose 3, San Diego 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Belleville at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Malaysian students teach sailors how to play instruments

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Emergency Relief Appropriation Act

Get our daily newsletter.