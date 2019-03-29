Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

March 29, 2019 10:30 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 69 46 15 7 1 100 229 175
Bridgeport 68 39 21 6 2 86 210 201
Providence 69 35 23 8 3 81 204 186
Hershey 67 36 24 3 4 79 184 199
WB/Scranton 68 33 25 7 3 76 208 194
Lehigh Valley 68 33 28 4 3 73 210 216
Springfield 69 28 27 9 5 70 220 222
Hartford 69 28 32 6 3 65 193 240
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 69 42 20 4 3 91 237 171
Rochester 69 42 21 4 2 90 230 195
Toronto 69 36 22 7 4 83 234 225
Cleveland 68 34 26 7 1 76 211 217
Belleville 69 34 27 3 5 76 214 212
Utica 69 31 30 6 2 70 203 238
Laval 69 28 29 6 6 68 182 208
Binghamton 69 26 37 6 0 58 182 247
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 68 41 19 5 3 90 228 174
Grand Rapids 68 38 20 6 4 86 205 188
Iowa 68 34 22 7 5 80 219 203
Milwaukee 68 29 24 13 2 73 187 193
Texas 69 33 29 4 3 73 216 212
Manitoba 67 33 28 4 2 72 171 198
Rockford 68 31 27 4 6 72 162 191
San Antonio 68 27 34 6 1 61 172 221
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 60 38 17 3 2 81 219 158
San Jose 60 33 20 3 4 73 198 179
San Diego 61 33 21 4 3 73 216 201
Colorado 62 33 24 4 1 71 176 187
Tucson 60 30 23 5 2 67 177 174
Stockton 61 27 28 4 2 60 215 233
Ontario 60 22 29 6 3 53 190 244

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Rockford 2

Texas 3, Manitoba 2

Bakersfield 5, Ontario 2

San Jose 3, San Diego 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 3

Cleveland 6, Lehigh Valley 3

Providence 3, Syracuse 2

Toronto 5, Utica 2

Binghamton 4, Springfield 3, OT

Rochester 4, Laval 2

Charlotte 4, Hartford 1

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Belleville at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

