All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 69 46 15 7 1 100 229 175 Bridgeport 68 39 21 6 2 86 210 201 Providence 69 35 23 8 3 81 204 186 Hershey 67 36 24 3 4 79 184 199 WB/Scranton 68 33 25 7 3 76 208 194 Lehigh Valley 68 33 28 4 3 73 210 216 Springfield 69 28 27 9 5 70 220 222 Hartford 69 28 32 6 3 65 193 240 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 69 42 20 4 3 91 237 171 Rochester 69 42 21 4 2 90 230 195 Toronto 69 36 22 7 4 83 234 225 Cleveland 68 34 26 7 1 76 211 217 Belleville 69 34 27 3 5 76 214 212 Utica 69 31 30 6 2 70 203 238 Laval 69 28 29 6 6 68 182 208 Binghamton 69 26 37 6 0 58 182 247 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 68 41 19 5 3 90 228 174 Grand Rapids 68 38 20 6 4 86 205 188 Iowa 69 34 23 7 5 80 221 208 Texas 70 34 29 4 3 75 221 214 Manitoba 68 34 28 4 2 74 173 199 Milwaukee 68 29 24 13 2 73 187 193 Rockford 68 31 27 4 6 72 162 191 San Antonio 69 27 35 6 1 61 173 223 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 60 38 17 3 2 81 219 158 San Jose 61 34 20 3 4 75 203 179 San Diego 61 33 21 4 3 73 216 201 Colorado 62 33 24 4 1 71 176 187 Tucson 60 30 23 5 2 67 177 174 Stockton 61 27 28 4 2 60 215 233 Ontario 61 22 30 6 3 53 190 249

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 3

Cleveland 6, Lehigh Valley 3

Providence 3, Syracuse 2

Toronto 5, Utica 2

Binghamton 4, Springfield 3, OT

Rochester 4, Laval 2

Charlotte 4, Hartford 1

Texas 5, Iowa 2

Manitoba 2, San Antonio 1

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose 5, Ontario 0

Colorado at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Belleville at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

