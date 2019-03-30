All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 70 46 16 7 1 100 230 177 Bridgeport 69 40 21 6 2 88 212 202 Providence 69 35 23 8 3 81 204 186 Hershey 67 36 24 3 4 79 184 199 WB/Scranton 69 33 26 7 3 76 209 198 Lehigh Valley 68 33 28 4 3 73 210 216 Springfield 70 29 27 9 5 72 224 223 Hartford 70 28 32 7 3 66 195 243 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 69 42 20 4 3 91 237 171 Rochester 69 42 21 4 2 90 230 195 Toronto 70 37 22 7 4 85 237 225 Belleville 70 35 27 3 5 78 217 214 Cleveland 68 34 26 7 1 76 211 217 Utica 69 31 30 6 2 70 203 238 Laval 70 28 30 6 6 68 182 211 Binghamton 69 26 37 6 0 58 182 247 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 68 41 19 5 3 90 228 174 Grand Rapids 69 38 21 6 4 86 206 192 Iowa 69 34 23 7 5 80 221 208 Texas 70 34 29 4 3 75 221 214 Manitoba 68 34 28 4 2 74 173 199 Rockford 69 32 27 4 6 74 166 192 Milwaukee 68 29 24 13 2 73 187 193 San Antonio 69 27 35 6 1 61 173 223 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 61 39 17 3 2 83 222 160 San Jose 61 34 20 3 4 75 203 179 San Diego 62 33 22 4 3 73 218 204 Colorado 63 34 24 4 1 73 180 190 Tucson 61 30 23 5 3 68 180 178 Stockton 61 27 28 4 2 60 215 233 Ontario 61 22 30 6 3 53 190 249

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 3

Cleveland 6, Lehigh Valley 3

Providence 3, Syracuse 2

Toronto 5, Utica 2

Binghamton 4, Springfield 3, OT

Rochester 4, Laval 2

Charlotte 4, Hartford 1

Texas 5, Iowa 2

Manitoba 2, San Antonio 1

Bakersfield 3, San Diego 2

San Jose 5, Ontario 0

Colorado 4, Tucson 3, SO

Saturday’s Games

Belleville 3, Hartford 2, OT

Bridgeport 2, Charlotte 1

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Toronto 3, Laval 0

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield 4, WB/Scranton 1

Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

