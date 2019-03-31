All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 70 46 16 7 1 100 230 177 Bridgeport 69 40 21 6 2 88 212 202 Hershey 68 37 24 3 4 81 186 200 Providence 70 35 24 8 3 81 205 188 WB/Scranton 69 33 26 7 3 76 209 198 Lehigh Valley 69 34 28 4 3 75 213 218 Springfield 70 29 27 9 5 72 224 223 Hartford 70 28 32 7 3 66 195 243 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 70 43 20 4 3 93 243 173 Rochester 70 43 21 4 2 92 236 199 Toronto 70 37 22 7 4 85 237 225 Belleville 70 35 27 3 5 78 217 214 Cleveland 69 34 26 7 2 77 213 220 Utica 70 31 31 6 2 70 205 244 Laval 70 28 30 6 6 68 182 211 Binghamton 70 26 38 6 0 58 186 253 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 69 41 20 5 3 90 230 178 Grand Rapids 69 38 21 6 4 86 206 192 Iowa 70 34 24 7 5 80 222 212 Texas 71 35 29 4 3 77 225 215 Manitoba 69 34 28 5 2 75 176 203 Milwaukee 69 30 24 13 2 75 191 195 Rockford 69 32 27 4 6 74 166 192 San Antonio 70 28 35 6 1 63 177 226 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 61 39 17 3 2 83 222 160 San Jose 61 34 20 3 4 75 203 179 San Diego 63 33 23 4 3 73 219 206 Colorado 64 34 25 4 1 73 182 195 Tucson 62 31 23 5 3 70 185 180 Stockton 62 28 28 4 2 62 217 234 Ontario 61 22 30 6 3 53 190 249

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Texas 5, Iowa 2

Manitoba 2, San Antonio 1

Bakersfield 3, San Diego 2

San Jose 5, Ontario 0

Colorado 4, Tucson 3, SO

Saturday’s Games

Belleville 3, Hartford 2, OT

Bridgeport 2, Charlotte 1

Hershey 2, Providence 1

Lehigh Valley 3, Cleveland 2, SO

Rockford 4, Grand Rapids 1

Syracuse 6, Utica 2

Texas 4, Iowa 1

Toronto 3, Laval 0

Rochester 6, Binghamton 4

Springfield 4, WB/Scranton 1

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 2

San Antonio 4, Manitoba 3, OT

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Stockton 2, San Diego 1

Tucson 5, Colorado 2

Sunday’s Games

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hershey at Toronto, 11 a.m.

