...

AHL At A Glance

March 31, 2019 7:46 pm
 
1 min read
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 70 46 16 7 1 100 230 177
Bridgeport 70 40 21 6 3 89 213 204
Hershey 69 38 24 3 4 83 188 201
Providence 70 35 24 8 3 81 205 188
WB/Scranton 69 33 26 7 3 76 209 198
Lehigh Valley 69 34 28 4 3 75 213 218
Springfield 70 29 27 9 5 72 224 223
Hartford 70 28 32 7 3 66 195 243
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 70 43 20 4 3 93 243 173
Rochester 70 43 21 4 2 92 236 199
Toronto 70 37 22 7 4 85 237 225
Belleville 70 35 27 3 5 78 217 214
Cleveland 69 34 26 7 2 77 213 220
Utica 70 31 31 6 2 70 205 244
Laval 70 28 30 6 6 68 182 211
Binghamton 70 26 38 6 0 58 186 253
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 70 42 20 5 3 92 235 180
Grand Rapids 70 38 22 6 4 86 207 195
Iowa 70 34 24 7 5 80 222 212
Milwaukee 70 31 24 13 2 77 194 196
Texas 71 35 29 4 3 77 225 215
Manitoba 69 34 28 5 2 75 176 203
Rockford 70 32 28 4 6 74 168 197
San Antonio 70 28 35 6 1 63 177 226
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 62 39 18 3 2 83 224 164
San Jose 62 35 20 3 4 77 207 181
San Diego 63 33 23 4 3 73 219 206
Colorado 64 34 25 4 1 73 182 195
Tucson 62 31 23 5 3 70 185 180
Stockton 62 28 28 4 2 62 217 234
Ontario 61 22 30 6 3 53 190 249

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Texas 5, Iowa 2

Manitoba 2, San Antonio 1

Bakersfield 3, San Diego 2

San Jose 5, Ontario 0

Colorado 4, Tucson 3, SO

Saturday’s Games

Belleville 3, Hartford 2, OT

Bridgeport 2, Charlotte 1

Hershey 2, Providence 1

Lehigh Valley 3, Cleveland 2, SO

Rockford 4, Grand Rapids 1

Syracuse 6, Utica 2

Texas 4, Iowa 1

Toronto 3, Laval 0

Rochester 6, Binghamton 4

Springfield 4, WB/Scranton 1

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 2

San Antonio 4, Manitoba 3, OT

San Jose 4, Bakersfield 2

Stockton 2, San Diego 1

Tucson 5, Colorado 2

Sunday’s Games

Hershey 2, Bridgeport 1, SO

Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 1

Chicago 5, Rockford 2

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hershey at Toronto, 11 a.m.

