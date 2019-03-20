Listen Live Sports

Aiken scores 18 to lift Harvard past Georgetown 71-68 in NIT

March 20, 2019 9:48 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Aiken registered 18 points, including two free throws with 14 seconds left, as Harvard edged past Georgetown 71-68 in the NIT first round on Wednesday night.

Robert Baker had 11 points for Harvard (19-11). Noah Kirkwood added 11 points and seven assists. Chris Lewis had 10 points for the visiting team.

Jessie Govan had 25 points for the Hoyas (19-14). James Akinjo added 15 points. Mac McClung had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

