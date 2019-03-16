Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Aiken scores 19, Harvard tops Penn 66-58 in Ivy League

March 16, 2019 3:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Bryce Aiken had 19 points as Harvard beat Penn 66-58 in the Ivy League tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Noah Kirkwood had 12 points for Harvard (18-10). Kale Catchings added nine rebounds.

AJ Brodeur had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Quakers (19-12). Devon Goodman added 11 points.

___

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 RSA Federal Summit
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines help clear beach of trash, debris

Today in History

1958: US Army launches Explorer 3 satellite

Get our daily newsletter.