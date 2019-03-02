Listen Live Sports

Aiken scores 22 to carry Harvard past Princeton 66-58

March 2, 2019 9:53 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Bryce Aiken had 22 points as Harvard topped Princeton 66-58 on Saturday night.

Kale Catchings had 12 points for Harvard (16-9, 9-3 Ivy League). Chris Lewis added 10 points.

Myles Stephens tied a season high with 21 points and had six rebounds for the Tigers (16-9, 8-4), whose four-game win streak came to end. Richmond Aririguzoh added 12 points. Ryan Schwieger had 10 points.

The Crimson improved to 2-0 against the Tigers for the season. Harvard defeated Princeton 78-69 on Feb. 15.

Harvard plays Cornell on the road on Friday. Princeton faces Brown at home on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

