Air Force beats San Jose State 87-56 in MWC tourney opener

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chris Joyce had a career-high 20 points as Air Force easily beat San Jose State 87-56 in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

Ryan Swan had 14 points and eight rebounds for Air Force (14-17). Lavelle Scottie added 10 points. A.J. Walker had seven assists for Air Force.

Air Force posted a season-high 25 assists.

Seneca Knight had 15 points for the Spartans (4-27). Noah Baumann added 14 points. Zach Chappell had 10 points.

Michael Steadman, who led the Spartans in scoring coming into the contest with 14 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).

