Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Ajayi carries South Alabama past Appalachian St. 78-71

March 9, 2019 4:54 pm
 
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Josh Ajayi matched his season high with 26 points as South Alabama got past Appalachian State 78-71 on Saturday.

Trhae Mitchell had 18 points and 11 rebounds for South Alabama (15-16, 8-10 Sun Belt Conference). Kory Holden added 15 points. Herb McGee had 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the visiting team.

Justin Forrest had 21 points for the Mountaineers (11-20, 6-12). Ronshad Shabazz added 16 points. Bennett Holley had eight rebounds.

The Jaguars improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers for the season. South Alabama defeated Appalachian State 79-73 on Jan. 3.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

