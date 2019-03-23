Listen Live Sports

Alaphilippe wins Milan-San Remo for 7th victory of season

March 23, 2019 12:20 pm
 
SAN REMO, Italy (AP) — French rider Julian Alaphilippe confirmed his status as the top cyclist so far this season by winning the Milan-San Remo classic on Saturday.

Alaphilippe, who rides for the Quick-Step team, edged Oliver Naesen of AG2R and Michal Kwiatkowski of Team Sky in a 10-man sprint at the end of the 291-kilometer (181-mile) route along the Italian Riviera.

Three-time world champion Peter Sagan finished fourth.

It was Alaphilippe’s seventh win this season, adding to his Strade Bianche title earlier this month and stage wins in the Vuelta a San Juan (2), Tour of Colombia and Tirreno-Adriatico (2).

Alaphilippe attacked on the final climb up the Poggio and was followed by a small group of other elite riders to set up the sprint. He finished with a time of nearly seven hours.

Fausto Masnada, the last remaining rider from an early 10-man breakaway, was caught with 25 kilometers to go.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

