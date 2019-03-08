Listen Live Sports

Albanian league matches suspended after violence on referee

March 8, 2019 5:30 am
 
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Albanian soccer federation says it has suspended league matches following the referee association’s decision to boycott because of violence against one of their colleagues.

The federation did not say when matches will resume.

The referee association said it wants police to control stadium security after the “failed experiment” with private firms.

The federation expelled FK Kamza and three of its officials from this season’s championship and fined it following violence against a match official over the weekend. Referee Eldorjan Hamiti was hit several times Saturday at the end a league match against KF Laci, which ended 1-1 after the visitors were awarded a late penalty.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

