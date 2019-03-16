Listen Live Sports

Alex Muyl scores 2 goals, Red Bulls beat Earthquakes 4-1

March 16, 2019 6:06 pm
 
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Alex Muyl scored a pair of second-half goals on Saturday and the New York Red Bulls rallied after an early deficit for a 4-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes.

Muyl tied it for the Red Bulls (1-0-1) on a close-range shot in the 51st minute and made it 2-1 with a volley off a defensive deflection in the 71st minute.

Bradley Wright-Phillips added a third goal for New York in the 85th minute and Daniel Royer capped the scoring in the 89th.

Cristian Espinoza opened the scoring in the fifth minute for San Jose (0-3-0) with his first MLS goal.

Matias Almeyda, who joined San Jose in the offseason after leading C.D. Guadalajara to a CONCACAF Champions League title in 2018, is still looking for his first point as coach of the Earthquakes.

