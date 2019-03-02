Listen Live Sports

Alexander Zverev advances to Mexico Open final

March 2, 2019 2:23 am
 
ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany advanced to the Mexico Open final Friday night, beating Britain’s Cameron Norrie 7-6 (0), 6-3 in the hardcourt event at The Princess Mundo Imperial.

Ranked No. 3 in the world, Zverev will face Nick Kyrgios of Australia. Kyrgois beat third-seeded John Isner of the United State 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (7) in the late semifinal.

Zverev has 10 ATP Tour titles, winning five times in 2017 and four last year. Kyrgois has four career titles. He beat top-seeded Rafael Nadal in the second round.

Earlier, China’s Wang Yafan reached her first final WTA Tour final Friday, rallying to beat third-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia 2-6, 6-3, 6-1. Wang will face fifth-seeded Sofia Kenin of the United States, a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 winner over 18-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu.

