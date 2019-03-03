Listen Live Sports

Allen scores 29 to lift Idaho past Sacramento St. 94-90

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Trevon Allen had a career-high 29 points as Idaho ended its 14-game losing streak, edging past Sacramento State 94-90 on Saturday night.

The Vandals had a 10-point lead with 35 seconds to go, but Jordan Tolbert hit three 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 90-88. Losini Kamara made a pair of free throws to put Idaho up by four with 14 seconds left.

Allen shot 9 for 10 from the foul line.

Cameron Tyson had 17 points for Idaho (5-24, 2-16 Big Sky Conference). Jared Rodriguez added 16 points and nine rebounds. RayQuawndis Mitchell had 12 points for the hosts.

Sacramento State scored 54 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Tolbert scored a season-high 21 points for the Hornets (13-14, 7-11). Izayah Mauriohooho-le’afa added 18 points. Marcus Graves had 17 points and eight assists.

The Vandals leveled the season series against the Hornets with the win. Sacramento State defeated Idaho 69-48 on Jan. 24. Idaho matches up against Weber State on the road on Thursday. Sacramento State matches up against Montana State at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

