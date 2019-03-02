Alliance of American Football

|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Orlando
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|98
|52
|Birmingham
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|66
|21
|Memphis
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|61
|90
|Atlanta
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|30
|92
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|73
|63
|San Diego
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|84
|64
|San Antonio
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|55
|74
|Salt Lake
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|54
|65
Memphis 26, San Diego 23
Orlando at Salt Lake, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Birmingham, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Birmingham, 2 p.m.
Salt Lake at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
San Antonio at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.