Alliance of American Football

March 2, 2019 7:14 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pct PF PA
Orlando 3 0 0 1.000 98 52
Birmingham 3 0 0 1.000 66 21
Memphis 1 3 0 .250 61 90
Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 30 92
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 1 0 .667 73 63
San Diego 2 2 0 .500 84 64
San Antonio 1 2 0 .333 55 74
Salt Lake 1 2 0 .333 54 65
Saturday’s Games

Memphis 26, San Diego 23

Orlando at Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio at Birmingham, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Orlando at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Salt Lake at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

Memphis at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Arizona, 8 p.m.

