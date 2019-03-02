Alliance of American Football

All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Orlando 4 0 0 1.000 118 63 Birmingham 3 0 0 1.000 66 21 Memphis 1 3 0 .250 61 90 Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 30 92 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 2 1 0 .667 73 63 San Diego 2 2 0 .500 84 64 San Antonio 1 2 0 .333 55 74 Salt Lake 1 3 0 .250 65 85

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 26, San Diego 23

Orlando 20, Salt Lake 11

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio at Birmingham, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Saturday, March 9

Orlando at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Salt Lake at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

Memphis at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.