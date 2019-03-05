Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Alliance of American Football

March 5, 2019 6:43 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pct PF PA
Orlando 4 0 0 1.000 118 63
Birmingham 3 1 0 .750 77 33
Memphis 1 3 0 .250 61 90
Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 44 103
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pct PF PA
San Antonio 2 2 0 .500 67 85
San Diego 2 2 0 .500 84 64
Arizona 2 2 0 .500 84 77
Salt Lake 1 3 0 .250 65 85
Saturday’s Games

Memphis 26, San Diego 23

Orlando 20, Salt Lake 11

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio 12, Birmingham 11

Atlanta 14, Arizona 11

Saturday, March 9

Orlando at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Salt Lake at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

Memphis at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Arizona, 8 p.m.

