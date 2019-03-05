Alliance of American Football

|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Orlando
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|118
|63
|Birmingham
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|77
|33
|Memphis
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|61
|90
|Atlanta
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|44
|103
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Antonio
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|67
|85
|San Diego
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|84
|64
|Arizona
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|84
|77
|Salt Lake
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|65
|85
Memphis 26, San Diego 23
Orlando 20, Salt Lake 11
San Antonio 12, Birmingham 11
Atlanta 14, Arizona 11
Orlando at Birmingham, 2 p.m.
Salt Lake at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
San Antonio at Arizona, 8 p.m.
