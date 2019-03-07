Listen Live Sports

Alliance of American Football

March 7, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pct PF PA
Orlando 4 0 0 1.000 118 63
Birmingham 3 1 0 .750 77 33
Memphis 1 3 0 .250 61 90
Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 44 103
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pct PF PA
San Antonio 2 2 0 .500 67 85
San Diego 2 2 0 .500 84 64
Arizona 2 2 0 .500 84 77
Salt Lake 1 3 0 .250 65 85
Saturday’s Games

Orlando at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Salt Lake at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Memphis at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

Memphis at Salt Lake, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

San Antonio at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Birmingham at San Diego, 8 p.m.

