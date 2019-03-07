Alliance of American Football

All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Orlando 4 0 0 1.000 118 63 Birmingham 3 1 0 .750 77 33 Memphis 1 3 0 .250 61 90 Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 44 103 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA San Antonio 2 2 0 .500 67 85 San Diego 2 2 0 .500 84 64 Arizona 2 2 0 .500 84 77 Salt Lake 1 3 0 .250 65 85

Saturday’s Games

Orlando at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Salt Lake at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Memphis at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

Memphis at Salt Lake, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

San Antonio at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Birmingham at San Diego, 8 p.m.

