Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Alliance of American Football

March 9, 2019 11:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pct PF PA
Orlando 5 0 0 1.000 149 77
Birmingham 3 2 0 .600 91 64
Memphis 1 3 0 .250 61 90
Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 44 103
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pct PF PA
San Diego 3 2 0 .600 111 89
San Antonio 2 2 0 .500 67 85
Arizona 2 2 0 .500 84 77
Salt Lake 1 4 0 .200 90 112
Saturday’s Games

Orlando 31, Birmingham 14

San Diego 27, Salt Lake 25

Sunday’s Games

Memphis at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Advertisement
Saturday, March 16

Memphis at Salt Lake, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

San Antonio at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Birmingham at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 NIH Vendor Outreach Session
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers, sailors together offload cargo along southern border

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins

Get our daily newsletter.