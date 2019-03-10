Alliance of American Football

|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Orlando
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|149
|77
|Birmingham
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|91
|64
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|67
|123
|Memphis
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|81
|113
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Diego
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|111
|89
|San Antonio
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|67
|85
|Arizona
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|84
|77
|Salt Lake
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|90
|112
Orlando 31, Birmingham 14
San Diego 27, Salt Lake 25
Atlanta 23, Memphis 20
San Antonio at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Orlando, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Birmingham at San Diego, 8 p.m.
