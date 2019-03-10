Alliance of American Football

All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Orlando 5 0 0 1.000 149 77 Birmingham 3 2 0 .600 91 64 Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 67 123 Memphis 1 4 0 .200 81 113 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA San Diego 3 2 0 .600 111 89 San Antonio 2 2 0 .500 67 85 Arizona 2 2 0 .500 84 77 Salt Lake 1 4 0 .200 90 112

Saturday’s Games

Orlando 31, Birmingham 14

San Diego 27, Salt Lake 25

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 23, Memphis 20

San Antonio at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

Memphis at Salt Lake, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

San Antonio at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Birmingham at San Diego, 8 p.m.

